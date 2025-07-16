I visited The Squirrel and it was delicious - here's why I'll be going back
Although known for years as The Squirrel Hotel, the family orientated pub saw new owners take over in September, and they announced that the all-new restaurant would be called Mangiamo (Italian for Let’s Eat), with a completely new, Mediterranean-style menu.
Located on Bispham Road, Blackpool FY2 0LB , it’s a family-run Italian- inspired pub and should be your go-to for delicious food, cold drinks, live sport, and a new sunny beer garden.
Alongside an extensive food and drinks menu to suit every palate, Mangiamo at The Squirrel now offers a state of the art beer garden, a kids zone, a games room will also be showing live sports and hosting quiz nights.
When I arrived I was greated by the lovely owner Harry and his staff who politely sourced me a table outside in their beautiful beer garden.
It proved to be the perfect spot for a relaxed bite and drinks in the sun. I ordered from their starters and small plates mix-and-match deal (four for three) and every dish delivered.
The calamari was crisp and golden with just the right amount of bite served with garlic aioli and garnished with lemon. The smoked salmon was silky and rich, served with fresh roquette, topped with watermelon and thick cut bread and butter.
The mozzarella bocconcini soft and creamy, served with cherry tomatoes and drizzled with basil oil. The Arancini was perfectly crisp on the outside with a warm, flavour-packed centre filled with ricotta cheese and peas with a rich tomato and basil sauce.
I also tried the Caesar salad from Anne’s new luxury light lunch menu - fresh, vibrant, and generously topped. It’s a standout addition that’s sure to be a hit this summer along with many others.
You can get two courses for £9.99 or three for £11.99, including a drink - quite the bargain for the outstanding quality you get!
Opening hours for the restaurant are currently 12 until 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 12 until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
There is also live music at the weekends.
