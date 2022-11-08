Mamma's Blackpool restaurant review: Italian favourite has returned with added flair

So when the Italian restaurant closed in 2020 after 40 years of trading, there was huge dismay and quite possibly tears.

Giuliano Giacomini and his wife Susi, who had been trading since 1980, decided not to reopen after being forced to close in March because of the coronavirus lockdown.

But thankfully in May this year, the eaterie opened its doors once more after Lee and Claire Martin took it over and embarked on a new era for the venue.

Mamma's on Topping Street

They have overseen a full revamp of the interior, and brought in new menus, taking a seasonal approach and putting the emphasis on classic dishes with a modern twist, with fresh pasta made daily in the restaurant.

When we arrived on a busy Saturday night, the place was packed and we had to wait for our table, but only for around 10 minutes during which time we were able to peruse the menus while seated in the bar.

The upgrade has brought with it a more upmarket feel - this is a place you want to dress up for.

And some of the prices match that - with starters at between £7.50 and £12.

Seafood Tagliatelle

Mains start at around the £17 mark, but you can also order a traditional spaghetti bolognese for £11, while pizzas are around £12.

So there's something to suit most pockets.

My husband Clive started with a Caprese salad, while I opted for roast chestnut mushrooms, and we also added in a tomato garlic bread for good measure.

The mushrooms were served with a garlic sauce and herb topping, and the texture and flavour were perfect - certainly a big step up from some garlic mushrooms I have eaten.

Garlic mushrooms

It was a generous portion, but I finished the lot.

When it came to our mains, Clive chose pan fried chicken breast, accompanied by Dijon mash potato and truffle cream, along with grilled radicchio.

The latter seemed to dominate the plate - was it lettuce or a type of red cabbage? No, it is a type of chicory often used in Italian cooking.

Meanwhile the chicken was declared well seasoned and flavoursome.

For myself, I thought it would be wrong not to try the pasta and ordered tagliatelle frutti di mare.

The dish was beautifully presented with prawns, clams and mussels sitting in a chill-based sauce which complimented the seafood perfectly.

I was eventually defeated by the pasta, unable to finish it all, but did consume all the delicacies from within their shells.

We accompanied our meal with a bottle of Chardonnay (unfashionable to some, but still a great wine if you choose the right bottle), and a jug of tap water.

After the short wait for our table, service was good, but I think some earlier diners had waited longer than anticipated for food to arrive at their tables.

In a busy restaurant, where food is cooked to this standard, perhaps it is to be expected.

But I think this is an area, Mamma's will need to improve on.