Lytham Beer Festival returns with with exciting acts and delicious food
What it is & when it happens
One of the standout events of the summer this year it takes place on Friday, Saturday & Sunday, July, 25, 26 and 27. Starting at 3 pm until 10pm daily at the Lytham Cricket & Sports Club on Church Road.
Sponsored by Lytham Hop House the festival showcases an appealing range of beverages - from cold beers brewed by local producers like Silent Mill Brewery to sparkling fizz and small batch gins.
With both traditional and craft-style ales on offer the event caters to seasoned beer lovers and casual drinkers alike.
Tickets & entry
Even better: entry is completely free, making it a great value summer outing. But it’s not just about the drinks the festival also includes a gin bar, craft beer stalls and live music performances throughout the afternoon and evening creating a vibrant and upbeat atmosphere.
Food, friends & atmosphere
Food from local vendors complements the drinks on offer with options ranging from hearty pub-style bites to lighter fare.
Get ready for the ultimate Ale, Gin, Fizz & Food Festival of the year! This lively weekend event features 15 carefully selected beers from across the nation, a premium Lytham Gin Bar and the Lytham Hop House Fizz & Craft Beer Bar.
Enjoy mouthwatering food from Club Caterers Morris Gaboreau while soaking up the atmosphere with live entertainment all weekend long. It's a perfect celebration of great drinks, delicious food, and fantastic company- don’t miss it!
A rich brewing heritage
Lytham has a strong tradition of hosting beer festivals with roots in CAMRA-led events known for showcasing dozens of ales and ciders.
The summer edition continues that legacy in a more casual, sun-soaked format, perfect for welcoming the warmer months with a drink in hand.
Why you should go
Free to attend – no ticket needed, wide variety of drinks - real ales, craft beers, gin, and fizz. Live music – adds energy and entertainment. Friendly, relaxed setting - ideal for groups and newcomers.
Delicious food will be served from 5pm Friday, July 25 and from 12pm Saturday & Sunday, July 26 and 27.
A variety of food will be available from spit roast barms, footlong sausages, loaded fries, thabouleh, shawarma, souvlaki, cous cous, wraps, baguettes, salad nioise, veggie chow mein, pancaskes and various healthy kids options.
Entertainment includes, Friday, July, 25: 6pm - The Atticks, 8:30pm - Jane Dean.
Saturday, July, 26: 6pm - The Tramps, 7:30pm - Neon Rain.
Sunday, July, 27: 4:30pm - Tony Benedict.
