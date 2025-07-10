The Lytham Beer Festival is a locally beloved celebration of real ales, craft beers, cider, gin and fizz, held annually in Lytham St Annes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What it is & when it happens

One of the standout events of the summer this year it takes place on Friday, Saturday & Sunday, July, 25, 26 and 27. Starting at 3 pm until 10pm daily at the Lytham Cricket & Sports Club on Church Road.

Sponsored by Lytham Hop House the festival showcases an appealing range of beverages - from cold beers brewed by local producers like Silent Mill Brewery to sparkling fizz and small batch gins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both traditional and craft-style ales on offer the event caters to seasoned beer lovers and casual drinkers alike.

Lytham Beer Festival returns. | facebook

Tickets & entry

Even better: entry is completely free, making it a great value summer outing. But it’s not just about the drinks the festival also includes a gin bar, craft beer stalls and live music performances throughout the afternoon and evening creating a vibrant and upbeat atmosphere.

Food, friends & atmosphere

Food from local vendors complements the drinks on offer with options ranging from hearty pub-style bites to lighter fare.

Get ready for the ultimate Ale, Gin, Fizz & Food Festival of the year! This lively weekend event features 15 carefully selected beers from across the nation, a premium Lytham Gin Bar and the Lytham Hop House Fizz & Craft Beer Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy mouthwatering food from Club Caterers Morris Gaboreau while soaking up the atmosphere with live entertainment all weekend long. It's a perfect celebration of great drinks, delicious food, and fantastic company- don’t miss it!

A rich brewing heritage

Lytham has a strong tradition of hosting beer festivals with roots in CAMRA-led events known for showcasing dozens of ales and ciders.

The summer edition continues that legacy in a more casual, sun-soaked format, perfect for welcoming the warmer months with a drink in hand.

Why you should go

Free to attend – no ticket needed, wide variety of drinks - real ales, craft beers, gin, and fizz. Live music – adds energy and entertainment. Friendly, relaxed setting - ideal for groups and newcomers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delicious food will be served from 5pm Friday, July 25 and from 12pm Saturday & Sunday, July 26 and 27.

A variety of food will be available from spit roast barms, footlong sausages, loaded fries, thabouleh, shawarma, souvlaki, cous cous, wraps, baguettes, salad nioise, veggie chow mein, pancaskes and various healthy kids options.

Entertainment includes, Friday, July, 25: 6pm - The Atticks, 8:30pm - Jane Dean.

Saturday, July, 26: 6pm - The Tramps, 7:30pm - Neon Rain.

Sunday, July, 27: 4:30pm - Tony Benedict.