Latest food hygiene scores for 70 takeaways, pubs, cafés and restaurants in Lancashire as 14 fail

70 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Apr 2024, 18:42 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 18:43 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 1 on March 6.

1. Cairo Kebab House, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ

Rated 1 on March 6.

Rated 4 on December 5.

2. Subway, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PZ

Rated 4 on December 5.

Rated 5 on March 13.

3. Spill The Beans, Church Street, St George's, Telford, TF2 9JY

Rated 5 on March 13.

Rated 5 on March 13.

4. The Dolphin Café, Poulton Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6LP

Rated 5 on March 13.

Rated 5 on March 7.

5. Goose Coffee Co, Victoria Road West, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LG

Rated 5 on March 7.

Rated 5 on March 1.

6. Cafe Mila, Church Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1YA

Rated 5 on March 1.

