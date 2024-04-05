The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Cairo Kebab House, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ
Rated 1 on March 6.
2. Subway, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PZ
Rated 4 on December 5.
3. Spill The Beans, Church Street, St George's, Telford, TF2 9JY
Rated 5 on March 13.
4. The Dolphin Café, Poulton Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6LP
Rated 5 on March 13.
5. Goose Coffee Co, Victoria Road West, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LG
Rated 5 on March 7.
6. Cafe Mila, Church Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1YA
Rated 5 on March 1.
