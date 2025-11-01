Notarianni Ices in South Shore - a Blackpool legend | National World

One of Blackpool’s most iconic and beloved ice cream parlours has announced that this weekend is the final chance to get your hands on its products before it closes for the winter season.

Posting on social media, Notarianni’s wrote: “Join us THIS SATURDAY 1st and SUNDAY 2nd November [and] don't forget to stock up on our take-home freezer tubs before winter - they'll fly off the shelves or should we say out the freezer.”

Encouraging ice cream fans on the Fylde Coast to pick up their take home tubs, the beloved establishment say the home method of enjoying Notarianni’s is ‘starting to become extremely popular to keep your freezers topped up whilst we are closed!’

Notarianni Ices - or Notarianni’s - has served only vanilla ice cream for almost 100 years and continues to be a must-visit location for a trip to Blackpool. Loved by locals and tourists alike, the family-run business was set up in 1928 by Luigi Notarianni, whose home-made ice cream sundaes were an instant hit with holidaymakers.