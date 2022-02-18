Cumbria's L'Enclume is the newest Three Star restaurant in the country. And there's double celebration for the team at Moor Hall in Aughton, Lancashire.

For not only did Moor Hall itself keep its Two Star rating, but its "sister" restaurant The Barn took its first step on the Michelin Star ladder, by receiving its first star.

Moor Hall also received a Green Star accolade, which recognises the sustainability practices put in place across the business.

Lancashire restaurants Northcote and The White Swan - known to locals as "the mucky duck" - have retained their prestigious One Star status.

And Preston restaurant 263 - spearheaded by entrepreneur Mark O’Rourke and now with executive chef Oli Martin on board - has been recommend by the Guide.

Also recommended in the Guide is yet another restaurant in Aughton, sō–lō.

Is there something in the Aughton water?

L'Enclume, in Cartmel, Cumbria wins three stars in the Michelin Guide for the first time.

Under the culinary eye of Adlington-born Mark Birchall this Aughton restaurant maintains its high standards and retains its two stars.

This is the sister restaurant to Moor Hall and receives a Michelin Star for the first time. Head Chef Nathan Cornwell works alongside Chef Patron Mark Birchall (pictured).

The Michelin Guide says of this Langho restaurant ... "Head Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen's refined, sophisticated cooking shows real depth of flavour"