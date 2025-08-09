Lancashire's cheapest areas for a pint revealed

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

With the cost of living continuing to bite across the UK, Online Marketing Surgery and MG Timber have teamed up to uncover where in Lancashire you can still enjoy a pint without breaking the bank.

Their newly released Pint Report dives into average beer prices across the region’s major towns and cities, highlighting the top spots for a budget-friendly drink.

Topping the list is Burnley, where the average price of a pint sits at just £2.50 – a rarity in 2025. Blackpool follows at £3.25, with Blackburn and Chorley tied at £3.50. Meanwhile, Preston rounds out the top five with a still-reasonable average of £4 per pint.

The report aims to shine a light on how prices vary locally, offering a helpful guide for both residents and visitors navigating tighter personal budgets.

With additional pint price averages sourced from previous studies for areas such as: Bury, Bolton and Lancaster for price comparison.

The data was compiled using figures from Numbeo, analysing average pint prices across Lancashire in 2025. With price differences of over £1.50 between towns, the findings highlight just how much your location can affect your wallet – even when it comes to something as simple as a drink at the pub.

Pint price average: £2.50

1. Burnley

Pint price average: £2.50 | Sue P

Pint price average: £3.25

2. Blackpool

Pint price average: £3.25 | Lorraine Ayrton

Pint price average: £3.50

3. Blackburn

Pint price average: £3.50 | nw

Pint Priec average: £3.50

4. Chorley

Pint Priec average: £3.50 | Dan Chorley

Pint price average: £4

5. Preston

Pint price average: £4 | David Hurst

Pint price average £2.75

6. Bury

Pint price average £2.75 | Submitted

