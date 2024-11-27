Lancashire Tea and Farm Yard Brew Company have teamed up to craft the Ooh Ahh Lancashire pale ale, a unique fusion of floral tea notes and crisp, hoppy beer. This 4.2% ABV ale balances the subtle bitterness of tea with the fruity, floral characteristics of hops, resulting in a refreshing and harmonious drink.
Available from selected Booths stores in November, this limited-edition beer offers a chance for proud Lancastrians to enjoy a true local creation.
Lancashire Tea, renowned for its distinctive blend, is one of the UK’s fastest-growing tea brands, while Farm Yard Brew Company, based on a fifth-generation family farm in Cockerham, has been brewing craft beers since 2016. The collaboration reflects their shared dedication to quality and local pride.
“Some partnerships just feel right and bringing the flavour of our brew to a pale ale seemed too good an opportunity to miss,” said Phil Toms, Marketing Director Lancashire Tea. “It will give customers of both brands the chance to celebrate everything great about the county on Lancashire Day.”
Danny Ellidge, Exec Director of Farm Yard Brew Company added: “We love working with people whose business reflects our own in their passion and quality and the team at Lancashire Tea have both in abundance so it just makes sense!”
