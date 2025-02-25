Lancashire restaurant wins prestigious award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Lancashire-based curry restaurant has won a national award for its food.

A Lancashire curry house has scooped a top culinary award at the 2025 Nation’s Curry Awards, beating off competition from across the country to win the prestigious title and cement itself as a go-to spot for North West foodies.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Lahori Tawa and Grill RestaurantLahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant
Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant | Google

The Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant, located in Blackburn, won the ‘Pakistani restaurant of the year’ award at the ceremony, which saw countless other top-end restaurants and beloved local establishments honoured.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The annual event celebrates and showcases the outstanding standard of subcontinental cooking across the UK whilst also encouraging the next generation of talented chefs to continue the industry’s ever-growing legacy.

Also, be sure not to miss...

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I ranked Lancashire's 35 Aldi stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

I can't believe it has a pool! Special, modern & unique 5 bed Blackpool home on the market

I love that place! The 17 top rated Lancaster restaurants based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Related topics:LancashireRestaurantNorth WestBlackburnPrestonFoodLove Your

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice