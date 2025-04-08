Lancashire piemaker named as one of UK’s best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies
A North West pie has been included in LoveFood’s list of the tastiest pies in Britain, which provides a comprehensive list of the very best pies from across the country, broken down by region.
Technically in Greater Manchester but part of the historic county of Lancashire, Baldy’s Pies in Wigan earned top-spot as the North West’s best pie and came in 4th overall, with LoveFood writing: “The amazing pastry creations from this Wigan pie company are a real feast for the senses, adorned with all kinds of tasty toppings and crusts.
“Baldy’s shut up shop in 2023 due to rising costs, but relaunched as a ‘dark kitchen’ and pie van, hosting regular pop-ups at pubs, markets and farm shops in the region,” LoveFood added. “British Pie Award–winning fillings include the Triple Truffled Cheese and the Big Jim, packed with 12-hour braised beef shin, bone marrow and confit onions, and topped with a smashed pistachio crumb.
“One speciality, dubbed the ultimate Wigan pie, is a minted lamb pie made in collaboration with historic local sweet company Uncle Joe's Mint Balls.”
Paying homage to the humble pie - a culinary delicacy which has come to define British food and occupy a beloved place in most UK-based foodies’ hearts - LoveFood say they wanted to shine a light on the ‘array of wonderful pies’ our country has to offer, ‘from no-frills local spots with a cult following to historic butchers' shops and high-end restaurants’.
Selections were based on genuine user reviews and awards, plus LoveFood’s first-hand experience. For the full list, head to https://www.lovefood.com/gallerylist/255323/britains-tastiest-pies-where-to-find-the-best-pies-in-every-uk-region
