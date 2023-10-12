Michelin-stared chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen has unviled her guilty pleasure – the Warburton’s Toastie – and it’s available to try right now.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Known for her nostalgic dishes and seasonal flavour combinations, the Northcote executive chef has created a toastie inspired by her favourite comfort meal of tomatoes and cheese on toast.

This Autumn comfort food has been elevated to Michelin standards by Lisa, and features Warburtons Toastie loaf, Black Cow cheddar cheese and Tunworth cheese, plump Isle of Wight tomatoes, basil oil, tomato jelly, basil mayonnaise, finished with a tomato consommé.

Here’s the Lancashire cheese being served at 30,000ft

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Goodwin-Allen with her creation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-of-a-kind Michelin cheese toastie will be available on Northcote’s seasonal lunch menu as a starter exclusively from today, and if you can’t make to the restaurant, Lisa has adapted the recipe for everyone to be able to make it at home.

She said: “The inspiration for this amazing dish came from my own favourite guilty pleasure – tinned tomatoes and cheese on Warburtons Toastie loaf! “There is nothing better when you want something comforting, quick, and delicious than a toastie and this dish is a decadent version of this great classic comfort food, elevated using the very best quality ingredients. The make at home version is equally delicious and uses ingredients anyone can get from a supermarket meaning they can elevate their own toasties with ease.’

Samuel L Jackson

The dish comes hot on the heels of the new Warburtons campaign, featuring Hollywood icon Samuel L Jackson. Celebrating Warburtons’ dedication to making the best quality loaf, SLJ turns his hand to the top job at the bakery to remind people who bakes the best bread.

The dish features on Lisa's autumn menu at Northcote

Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons, said: “We pride ourselves on making the best quality products, and what better recognition that we’re doing things right than to have Britain’s favourite loaf featured on a Michelin menu!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lisa has created a stunning dish that takes this simple British classic comfort food to a new level. I am really pleased she has created a make at home version too, so that everyone can try a little Michelin luxury from their own homes – we will most definitely be giving it a try.”

For reservations, go to www.northcote.com to book a table.

How to make the Warburtons Toastie at home

Tomato Relish Ingredients:

25g Onion, finely sliced.

1 Garlic clove grated.

250g Good quality, soft, ripe plum tomatoes (chopped)

20g Olive oil

10g Tomato puree

50g Tomato juice

1/4tsp Red chilli, finely diced

1tsp Lime juice

Good pinch of salt and sugar

Method:

In a medium sized pan, heat the olive oil and add the finely sliced onion.

Season with salt and cover the pan with cling film or a lid.

Cook the onion down until it is completely soft but with no colour

Once soft, remove the lid and continue to cook on a medium heat until the onion is nicely caramelized.

Add chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, tomato juice, garlic and chili.

Ingredients for the Cheese Toastie

125g Semi Skimmed Milk

15g Egg Yolk

12g Cornflour

50g Black Cow Cheddar Cheese (Grated)

5g Tunworth Cheese (cut into to chunks)

4 slices Warburtons “Toastie” sliced bread

50g Black Cow Chedder to garnish

Method

In a small bowl whisk together the egg yolk and corn flour.

Pour the milk in to medium pan, bring to the boil, once boil pour on to the egg mix, mix well then pour back into the pan.

Cook on a medium heat stirring continuously until the mixture thickens.

Once thickened whisk in the grated cheese and Tunworth cheese.

Spoon the mix in semi spear moulds (3cm) and freeze. If you don’t have spear moulds – you can use an ice cube tray and fill halfway up.

Take 1 slice of bread and brush with melted butter on one side, place the buttered side of bread on to the toastie maker, place 2 domes of frozen cheese on to the bread in each triangle then place a slice of bread on top, brush with more melted butter, close the lid.

Cook for 3-4 minutes until golden brown.