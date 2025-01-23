Lancashire 35 best pies, from pork pies to apple pies, to celebrate National Pie Day

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 11:20 GMT

Who doesn’t love a good pie!?

With the culinary masterpiece that is the humble pie comfortably one of Britain’s greatest food-based innovations, what better day to truly celebrate and venerate one of the country’s favourite foodstuffs than on National Pie Day?

From savoury options featuring a concoction of various meats including pork, steak & kidney, and mince; to sweeter variations containing a multitude of fruits, sugary fillings, and unctuous offerings like custard, pies are frankly unmatched.

In celebration of National Pie Day, we asked our readers where we could get our hands on the very best pies Lancashire - possibly the British county most strongly associated with the golden-crusted snack - has to offer. Naturally, you answered in your hundreds.

Here are the top places mentioned in no particular order...

Harpers Lane, Chorley, PR6 0FD | 4.6 out of 5 (262 Google reviews) | "My favourite is the pork pie. Good quality meat and crispy pastry."

Church Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1YA | 5 out of 5 (56 Google reviews) | "The quality of their meats, pies and customer service is second to none."

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.6 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | "The food from here is absolutely lush!"

Fishergate Hill, Preston, PR1 8JD | 5 out of 5 (60 Google reviews) | "Best pie shop I've ever been to. 10/10. Well worth a visit."

Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "The pies, sausage rolls, iced buns and Eccles cakes are awesome."

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DU | 4.5 out of 5 (208 Google reviews) | "Excellent meat and potato pies served by friendly staff."

