It’s that time of year again where we get cosy and check out soggy bottoms.

Yes, that’s right – smells of autumn and baking are in the air, with the 14th season of the Great British Bake Off set to hit our screens on Tuesday (September 26) at 8pm on Channel 4.

This year, the nation’s most famous tent gets pitched in the grounds of Welford Park and the show welcomes its first ever deaf contestant, with the judges learning sign language in order to communicate with her.

To celebrate all things comforting and delicious, we’ve picked out some of the best-rated bakeries in and around the Blackpool area according to Google Reviews.

Take a look if your favourite is featured below.

1 . Poundbakery and TheCafe, 64/66 Church Street, Blackpool This town centre bakery gets an average 4/5 on Google Reviews from almost 700 customers. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Laines Bakery, 332 Church Street, Blackpool This family business has been running since 1984. It scores 4.7/5 on Google Reviews from more than 100 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Cottage Bakery, 45 Ansdell Road, Blackpool This family-run bakery scores an average of 4/5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Waywell Bakery, 25 Grasmere Road, Blackpool This bakery is thought of very highly, achieving a Google Review rating of 4.9/5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Family Bakery, 58 Victoria Rd West, Thornton-Cleveleys This pink-fronted shop scores 4.5/5 on Google from more than 100 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales