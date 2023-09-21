News you can trust since 1873
Laines Bakery, Greggs, J L Bean and more: 10 of the best bakeries in and around Blackpool according to Google Reviews - as we prepare for the new series of the Great British Bake Off on Channel 4

It’s that time of year again where we get cosy and check out soggy bottoms.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:20 BST

Yes, that’s right – smells of autumn and baking are in the air, with the 14th season of the Great British Bake Off set to hit our screens on Tuesday (September 26) at 8pm on Channel 4.

This year, the nation’s most famous tent gets pitched in the grounds of Welford Park and the show welcomes its first ever deaf contestant, with the judges learning sign language in order to communicate with her.

Meet the bakers here

To celebrate all things comforting and delicious, we’ve picked out some of the best-rated bakeries in and around the Blackpool area according to Google Reviews.

Take a look if your favourite is featured below.

This town centre bakery gets an average 4/5 on Google Reviews from almost 700 customers.

1. Poundbakery and TheCafe, 64/66 Church Street, Blackpool

This family business has been running since 1984. It scores 4.7/5 on Google Reviews from more than 100 people.

2. Laines Bakery, 332 Church Street, Blackpool

This family-run bakery scores an average of 4/5 on Google Reviews.

3. The Cottage Bakery, 45 Ansdell Road, Blackpool

This bakery is thought of very highly, achieving a Google Review rating of 4.9/5.

4. Waywell Bakery, 25 Grasmere Road, Blackpool

This pink-fronted shop scores 4.5/5 on Google from more than 100 reviews.

5. Family Bakery, 58 Victoria Rd West, Thornton-Cleveleys

This shop scores an impressive average of 4.8/5 on Google Reviews.

6. Bennetts Bakery, 517 Lytham Road, Blackpool

