KFC has announced the return of an iconic burger

The Zinger Double Down is a spicy twist on the original Double Down

The bunless burger will only be available for a limited time

KFC has confirmed the return of an iconic burger, following a five year break.

The popular bunless burger Double Down will be heading back to KFC’s menu, with a brand-new and improved spicy twist.

Fans have been calling on the fried chicken restaurant to bring back the much-loved bunless burger, and now KFC have confirmed that it will be coming back, but with a brand-new taste and extra additions.

KFC: Iconic bunless burger makes a return to restaurants with a spicy kick

It is now named the Zinger Double Down and is packed with two crispy Zinger chicken fillets, cheese, Supercharger Mayo and a golden hashbrown.

The crispy Zinger chicken fillets and Supercharger Mayo will elevate the taste of the burger, giving it plenty of spice.

Despite fans demanding the return of the Double Down, KFC will only be making the Zinger Double Down available for a limited time.

The Zinger Double Down will be available from Monday February 10 until Sunday March 16, giving KFC fans over a month to get their hands on the new spicy burger.

The Zinger Double Down will be priced at £7.49 and will be available to purchase when dining in and for delivery. A meal is priced at £9.49 and a meal box is priced at £11.49.

The Zinger Double Down will also come with brand-new bespoke packaging which includes greaseproof lining and ventilation holes to protect the signature crunch of the Zinger chicken fillets.

Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager at KFC UK&I, said: "The Double Down isn’t just a menu item—it’s a KFC icon with a cult following like no other. Fans have been calling for its return for years, and we’re beyond excited to finally bring it back with a fiery twist!”

“We’ve made sure it’s everything they remember and more, from the legendary crispy chicken 'buns' to brand-new packaging that keeps every bite as perfect as the first. This is all about giving our fans the ultimate Double Down experience they’ve been craving—but they’ll need to be quick, as it’s only here for a limited time!"

For more information, please visit the KFC website.