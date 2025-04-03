I've just found my new favourite spot in all of Lancashire for a latte and a cheeky slice of cake
With this being my first visit to the Hive cafe on Church Street in Blackpool, I had a great time. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a nice place to enjoy the sunny weather and grab a coffee.
Do you ever have those places where you live that you seem to walk past almost every day but have never been inside? Well, this was the case for me and the Hive Cafe. I have been living in Blackpool for quite a long time now, and I have always walked past the Hive Cafe, but I had never been, so I decided that today was the day.
I walked there enjoying the sunny weather, went in, and was greeted by a nice relaxing atmosphere with lots of customers grabbing coffee and catching up with friends and family. Having spent a minute debating over which of the delicious-looking cakes to order, I eventually decided to go for a baked in-house, date and walnut slice along with my mocha coffee.
Having ordered from the friendly staff behind the counter, I sat down, looking forward to my date and walnut slice. Everyone seemed very friendly in the bar, and the staff chatted with people.
They also played Chelsea Dagger by the Fratellis, which got a big thumbs up from me.
Another thing that I liked about the cafe was the light design, which looked like a kind of bronze metal circle with the lights inside facing in different directions; I thought it was a nice aesthetic.
I thought the service was nice and quick as well. One thing that I really liked about the mocha coffee was that there was a design in cocoa powder on the top of the Hive name and logo. I almost didn’t want to ruin the design, but the coffee was nice and hot and tasted fantastic.
The initial sweetness of the hot chocolate and then the darker and more bitter taste of the coffee were very nice.
The walnut slice looked amazing as well, and I really enjoyed it. When I first tried it, I got the fruity taste of the dates straight away, and it was delicious. A sprinkling of walnuts on top of the slice added a nice crunch and texture to the slice.
Overall, I enjoyed my time at the Hive cafe, and I can’t wait to go back and see what other amazing drinks and cakes they have in store.
