Aldi has expanded its hot honey-based offerings after demand for the trendy product continues to surge.

Aldi is capitalising on the growing demand for spicy-sweet flavours with the launch of several new hot honey products, expanding its range as interest in the trend continues to rise with searches for “hot honey” having doubled over the past year, according to the supermarket.

With online mentions of hot honey and TikTok tags gaining millions of views, Aldi’s latest offerings include a variety of ready-to-eat items, barbecue staples, and deli snacks, with highlights from the expanded selection including Hot Honey & ‘Nduja Sausages, which join Aldi’s sausage range just in time for summer.

For lighter options, customers can choose from products like Hot Honey & Feta Orzo Salad or Hot Honey Olives with Cheese Pearls. Also on shelves are the Specially Selected Italian Pinsa Pizza with Nduja, Salami & Hot Honey, and the Sriracha Hot Honey Topped Houmous.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We’re seeing a growing demand for hot honey flavoured products at Aldi, so we’re delighted to extend our range for 2025 to give customers the taste of summer! We hope they love the new additions.”

Aldi is also targeting home cooks with ingredients like Bramwells Hot Honey, aimed at enhancing pizzas, meats, and marinades, while prepared meat dishes include Hot Honey Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, and Chicken Thigh Bites, all seasoned or coated with Aldi’s signature hot honey sauces.

The hot honey craze has been gathering steam on social media, especially TikTok, where spicy drizzle recipes have become a popular food trend. Aldi says interest in hot honey has increased fivefold over the past five years, as consumers continue to embrace bold, flavour-packed condiments.

The supermarket’s latest additions aim to tap into summer eating habits, from quick weekday meals to barbecue spreads, as hot honey cements its place in the mainstream food market.