Introducing Brew 2 You: Blackpool’s new mobile coffee van

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:18 BST
A delightful new way to enjoy your caffeine fix has rolled into Blackpool, Brew 2 You a charming, family-run mobile coffee van that’s redefining on the go coffee experiences.

Crafted with both love and expertise, Brew 2 You brings freshly brewed perfection straight to your doorstep or event from their perfectly sized cart.

Whether your event is indoors or outdoors, Brew 2 You adapts effortlessly. Their versatile setup fits neatly inside venue spaces or makes a stylish entrance outdoors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Because they’re completely self-sufficient, powered by gas - they can serve delicious coffee virtually anywhere, rain or shine.

But Brew 2 You isn't just mobile - they’ve poured months of effort into perfecting their exclusive coffee blend.

brew 2 u Blackpoolplaceholder image
brew 2 u Blackpool | third party

The result? A richly balanced, smooth-tasting cup that reflects real dedication to quality and taste. From a comforting latte to a bold espresso, every sip is crafted to delight your senses.

It’s no wonder they’ve already earned a 5-star food hygiene rating a testament to their impeccable standards in cleanliness and service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether you’re hosting a wedding, a corporate gathering or a casual get-together, you can trust Brew 2 You to deliver both great taste and great professionalism.

What sets them apart: a family’s passion for coffee, a beautiful and practical setup, and the freedom to bring café-style quality anywhere you need it.

They’re not just selling coffee - they’re serving moments of joy, connection and warmth.

Brew 2 You can’t wait to show you what they’ve created and make your next event even more memorable.

Keep your eyes on their cart - you’ll spot them where good coffee and good times meet.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireCoffee
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice