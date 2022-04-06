Indie stars The Sherlocks kick off first tour for two years in Blackpool

Frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Alex Procter and bassist Trent Jackson headline at Bootleg Social on Topping Street, on Friday, April 15, with support from Preston’s The Empire Police and Sheffield’s The Warehouse Club.

The indie rock band kept busy during Covid restrictions by recording their second top 10 album World I Understand at Rockfield Studios but were back on the road supporting under-threat independent venues across Britain as soon as restrictions were lifted.

“We couldn’t go on furlough,” said Brandon. “It may be different if you are signed to a major label, but we are a DIY band responsible for our own careers. There is no time to hang around when opportunities present themselves.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sherlocks (Brandon, Kiaran, Trent, Alex) at Hillsborough July 2021 (credit Rhona Murphy)

Their third album is the first that The Sherlocks have released since leaving the BMG label and Alex and Trent joined the band. Brandon says being their own boss suits the new-look four-piece.

“We’ve taken back control,” he explained. “We are the ones who need this band to succeed so it’s only right that we make the big decisions. Record labels can always move onto the next act, but this is a one shot chance for us.”

Guiding their own futures has had a direct impact on The Sherlocks’ third album, which lead singer Kiaran says has all been of the band’s own making.

“The songs have come straight from us,” said Kiaran. “We have made the record we wanted, exactly how we wanted to.”

The brothers emphasise a return to their rock roots, but Kiaran says new tunes, like grunge-themed Plastic Heart, and singles Falling and City Lights, are “completely different to anything we have done before.”

One new track called Sorry has a strong dance vibe reminiscent of The Killers and is a different direction for the band, which Kiaran says “has surprised a lot of people.”

He added “Our producer Dave Eringa did an unbelievable job of capturing our energy. We have hit the jackpot with an album recorded in the best possible way. It is rocky, it is anthemic, but it is not complicated. You don’t need tricks and mirrors if the tunes are good.”

There are few distractions with The Sherlocks. Whether recording or playing live, Kiaran says is always about the music. “Writing about politics or shouting down the microphone are fine if that is what you want to do, but if the melody doesn’t get your foot tapping, then it won’t help you in the long-run,” he said.

Though usually reticent, the band have been vocal in their support for the current set-up at The Leadmill venue in home city Sheffield, whose operators are to be evicted next year.

”We genuinely can’t imagine Sheffield without The Leadmill,” said Brandon. “We have so many special memories there. In 2016, we were the first unsigned band to sell it out since Arctic Monkeys.”