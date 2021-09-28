In pictures Gin and Rum Festival at Blackpool Winter Gardens

The venue played host to the largest touring Gin and Rum Festival for the second time and guests enjoyed a fine afternoon and evening of 60 artisan gins and 60 rum varieties.
Party-goers also enjoyed music from the DJ and a live band. The festival comes back again in 2022 on October 1.
1. Gin and Rum Festival
The Winter Gardens played host to the largest touring Gin and Rum Festival for the second time and guests enjoyed a fine afternoon and evening of 60 artisan gins and 60 rum varieties.
2. Gin and Rum Festival
It was ‘cheers’ all round as revellers indulged in a very rum time for the return of the drinks festival at Winter Gardens over the weekend.
3. Gin and Rum Festival
It was ‘cheers’ all round as revellers indulged in a very rum time for the return of the drinks festival at Winter Gardens over the weekend. Debbie Pratt and Julie Atkinson.
4. Gin and Rum Festival
Charlotte Webb from Blackpool Rock Gin