From fresh starts to fresh ingredients: the passion behind the Shard Riverside Inn's new menu

Tucked away on the banks of the River Wyre in Poulton-le-Fylde, The Shard Riverside Inn has unveiled a new menu that reflects more than just good taste - it tells the story of passion, perseverance and a deep respect for quality ingredients.

Behind this carefully curated offering is Dale, the new head chef whose journey to the kitchen was anything but conventional.

At 19, Dale moved to Blackpool seeking a fresh start. With no catering experience, he began at the very bottom, learning the hard way, watching, asking and absorbing everything he could about how a professional kitchen truly works.

The Shard Riverside Inn has a whole new delicious menu. | The Shard

He even gave up his days off to shadow chefs, determined to learn the craft from the inside out. That determination lit a fire in him, sparking a love for food that would become his lifelong passion.

Now, as head chef at The Shard, Dale brings that same drive and dedication to every dish. His philosophy is simple: great food starts with great ingredients. Rather than opting for convenience and big-name suppliers, Dale focuses on sourcing as much as possible from trusted local producers. It’s a decision rooted in quality, sustainability and a desire to serve food that has meaning behind it.

Dale said: “I’ve always believed that good food starts with great ingredients and that’s why I’m so passionate about sourcing as much as I can from local suppliers.

The Shard Riverside Inn has a new delicious menu. | The Shard

“I want every dish we serve to have meaning behind it, to reflect the quality and care that goes into it from the very start, at 19 I moved to Blackpool looking for a fresh start I didn’t have any experience in catering, so I had to work my way up from the very bottom.

“I was eager to learn watching, asking questions, figuring out how a kitchen really works behind the scenes.

“Now, being the chef here at The Shard is more than just a job it’s something I genuinely love. Every day I get to do what I’m passionate about, with ingredients I trust, and a team that shares the same values.”

The new menu is a celebration of locally sourced produce, handcrafted flavour and thoughtful combinations. From dishes like the Slow Roasted Belly Pork with blue cheese mash, to fresh seafood specials sourced daily from Fleetwood, every plate tells a story.

The Grazing Bowls, perfect for sharing, feature bold pairings like Mesquite Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Ranch, or Tempura Halloumi with smoked chilli jam.

The Shard Riverside Inn. | The Shard

There’s a clear sense of pride in offerings like the Garstang Blue Cheese Mushrooms, the locally reared 10oz Sirloin Steak, and loaded flatbreads with globally inspired flavours.

Even the Sunday roasts, served with homemade cauliflower cheese and proper Yorkshire puddings, carry the warmth of traditional cooking done right.

At The Shard Riverside Inn, Dale has created more than just a menu - he’s built an experience that honours where he came from, what he’s learned, and the ingredients he trusts. It's a journey worth tasting.