I'm opening a new Balkan steak house in Blackpool

A new Eastern European restaurant is opening in Blackpool this week, promising rustic charm, affordable homemade dishes, and authentic Balkan flavours from Greek moussaka to Hungarian goulash.

A unique taste of Eastern Europe is arriving in Blackpool this week, as a brand-new restaurant opens its doors, offering a rich blend of Balkan, Greek, Hungarian and Romanian flavours - all under one roof.

At the helm is Christian, originally from Eastern Europe, who has called the UK home for many years.

Christian said: “I’ve been in this country for a long time and I really miss home. Now I finally have the chance to share a piece of my culture with Blackpool.”

Christian’s new venture is a rustic-style eatery with an open kitchen, serving hearty traditional soups, stews and classic Balkan dishes made from scratch. The décor, he explains, reflects the rustic charm of the Balkans, inspired by styles from Albania, Greece, and Hungary.

He said: “It’s very homey and warm inside. We want people to feel like they’ve stepped into a village tavern in Eastern Europe.”

The menu promises to be just as inviting. Diners can expect freshly made Greek moussaka, Hungarian goulash, orzo pasta, traditional stews and soups crafted with care.

There will also be a range of authentic sauces, Greek tzatziki, and imported drinks rarely found in the UK - like ouzo, limoncello and specialty Romanian and Hungarian spirits.

Christian said: “We want to offer something different. It’s food you see on TikTok or Instagram when people travel, but hard to find here. Now you don’t need a flight to taste it.”

Affordability is also key. The restaurant will launch a ‘Meal of the Day’ offer running from 12:00 to 4:30 pm, featuring healthy lunches such as soup and a main dish, served with a traditional salad, all at a reasonable price.

Located near Central Drive - close to Juicy Lobster, the restaurant opens from 12 noon until midnight, Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mondays).

Christian hopes the restaurant will become a go-to for locals and tourists alike, looking for something a little different. “This isn’t just food,” he adds. “It’s culture and comfort served on a plate.”