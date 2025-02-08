I’ll have to try it out on National Pizza Day! Lancashire town named 8th cheapest place in the UK for pizza

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Feb 2025, 15:51 BST
New data released in celebration of National Pizza Day has revealed a Lancashire town to have the 8th cheapest pizza in the UK.

Pinpointing all the best spots for pizza-lovers looking to indulge on a budget, the new study conducted by catering equipment specialists Alliance Online, who supply pizza equipment amongst other items, has revealed the cheapest towns and cities in which to enjoy a pizza.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the North Yorkshire town of Middlesbrough was officially crowned as the cheapest place in the entire country in which to pick up a pizza, with an average price of just £7.94, Lancashire's very own Blackpool came in 8th, with an average price of £8.98.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Whether it’s an artisanal sourdough from your local restaurant or a classic takeaway, there’s no denying that Brits love a pizza. Research shows that the average Briton will eat over 730 pizzas in their lifetime and, with cost an increasingly important factor in choosing the perfect pizza, getting bang for your buck is an important factor.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The data analysed the average cost of a 12“ takeaway Margherita across the UK’s 50 most populated towns and cities, with the North of England outshining the South where price is concerned.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

“The UK is a nation of pizza lovers, and our research uncovers the best places to enjoy a slice (or two) without spending a fortune,” said Rachael Kiss from Alliance Online. “Northern England, in particular, stands out as the most budget-friendly region for pizza enthusiasts.

Blackpool has been named in the top 10 cheapest places in the UK in which to buy a pizzaplaceholder image
Blackpool has been named in the top 10 cheapest places in the UK in which to buy a pizza | Submit

“As proud suppliers of pizza pans, ovens and equipment to independent restaurants and takeaways across the UK, we’ve seen first-hand the skill and dedication that goes into crafting the perfect pizza,” added Rachael. “Whether you’re a professional chef or simply enjoy making pizza at home, the right tools can make all the difference in achieving that authentic taste.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Related topics:Pizza loversLancashireBlackpoolTakeawayRestaurants
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice