I'll drink to that! Blackpool named as the third-cheapest place in the UK for a pint

There aren’t many more quintessentially British things than a good old fashioned pint in a classic British pub.

We’re a nation of beer-lovers, from our stouts and our golden ales to our lagers and our more modern IPAs, we all love the odd tipple and, what’s more, we all love to enjoy our drinks in a cosy traditional pub.

But, when it comes to looking after your bank balance as well as nurturing your love for the odd ale, it pays to know where does the best-value pints. And we all know that the price of a drink can vary wildly.

With that in mind, hospitality experts Alliance Online have used Expatistan and Numbeo data to calculate the cheapest places for beer in the UK, creating a Beer Index ranking the towns in the country where forking out for a pint will have the least impact on your wallet.

The average cost of a pint in the UK is £5.17, but drinkers in Blackpool will be grateful to find out that the average price of a pint in their fair town is substantially lower. In fact, according to the data, Blackpool is the third-cheapest town in the UK when it comes to the average price of a pint.

Wrexham emerged as the cheapest city in the UK for a pint of beer, at an average of just £2, while Bury in Greater Manchester was revealed as the cheapest town in England for a beer at £2.75. In third, the average price of a pint in Blackpool is £3.25.

As well as Bury and Blackpool, Bolton also comes out in the top four, with all three North West towns offering beers for an average price between £2.75 to £3.25 per pint. These towns are all within an hour’s journey of each other, which could come in handy for punters planning a pub crawl.

“Our study shows that customers can still very much get a bargain beer if they look for one, with the cost of a pint varying depending on where you live in the UK,” said Rachael Kiss from Alliance Online. “We were surprised to see such low prices in unexpected places that have well-reviewed local pubs.

“This is good news for locals and tourists alike!”

