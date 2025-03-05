I'd happily eat at any of them! Lancashire's top 21 burger restaurants to try in 2025

Lancashire has some excellent independent takeaways and eateries which serve fabulous burgers.

The county also boasts some very good big name branches offering fabulous fare.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to give their opinions of the best places to go for a burger and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the best burger joints in Lancashire - has your favourite been mentioned?

The Tipsy Cow 24 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.7 out of 5 (149 Google Reviews)

Smacks Hamburgers 223 New Hall Ln, Preston PR1 5XB | 4.2 out of 5 (164 Google Reviews)

Waff-la-burg 559 New S Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1NF | 3.7 out of 5 (169 Google Reviews)

Smokies Grill Hut 138 Liverpool Rd., Longton, Preston PR4 5AU | 4.9 out of 5 (29 Google Reviews)

Hickory's Smokehouse Fleetwood Rd N, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4LH | 4.6 out of 5 (437 Google reviews)