I'd happily eat at any of them! Lancashire's top 21 burger restaurants to try in 2025

Lancashire has some excellent independent takeaways and eateries which serve fabulous burgers.
The county also boasts some very good big name branches offering fabulous fare.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to give their opinions of the best places to go for a burger and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 21 of the best burger joints in Lancashire - has your favourite been mentioned?
1. The Tipsy Cow
24 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.7 out of 5 (149 Google Reviews) | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
2. Smacks Hamburgers
223 New Hall Ln, Preston PR1 5XB | 4.2 out of 5 (164 Google Reviews) | Smacks Hamburgers Photo: Smacks Hamburgers
3. Waff-la-burg
Best burger 11 Waff-la-burg.jpg 559 New S Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1NF | 3.7 out of 5 (169 Google Reviews) | Wall-la-burg Photo: Waff-la-burg
4. Smokies Grill Hut
138 Liverpool Rd., Longton, Preston PR4 5AU | 4.9 out of 5 (29 Google Reviews) | Google
5. Hickory's Smokehouse
Fleetwood Rd N, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4LH | 4.6 out of 5 (437 Google reviews) | Google
6. Greasy Joes
Blackpool FY4 1AU | 4.3 out of 5 (11 Google Reviews)
