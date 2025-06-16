Iconic Blackpool pub ‘The Manchester’ seeks new landlord to lead next chapter
Located on the central Promenade, 231-233 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 6AH, The Manchester is more than just a pub, it’s a Blackpool institution. With its mix of classic British pub culture and lively entertainment, it’s a favourite among locals, day-trippers, stag and hen groups, and football fans. From live sports and DJs to family fun and sea views, it’s long been a go to for just about everyone.
The spacious venue features an open plan layout with a central bar, dancefloor, DJ booth, pool table, and a well equipped kitchen. Upstairs, the first floor family bar offers seafront views, Sky Sports, a mini arcade and a ball pool for under-5s.
Stonegate Pub Partners is offering the site to a skilled operator with a weekly forecast turnover of £18,828. With guide rent at £673 and turnover rent at £663, the business presents real potential for growth in the right hands.
The pub company say the ideal operator needs to have extensive hospitality experience in both food and drink along with a “true entrepreneurial flair”.
“The Manchester Pub will always be an iconic part of Blackpool’s nightlife scene,” said Stonegate, adding “it’s a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists which will require an experienced operator who has a deep understanding of local knowledge and experience of high volume turnover sites”.
In an era where many pubs face tough trading conditions, The Manchester remains a beacon of seaside charm and community spirit. For the right operator, it could be more than a business, it could be a landmark project in the heart of Blackpool.