Iconic Blackpool pub ‘The Manchester’ seeks new landlord to lead next chapter

A cornerstone of Blackpool’s bustling seafront is on the lookout for a new operator. The Manchester Pub, one of the resort’s most recognisable and well loved venues, is seeking a landlord to take it into its next era.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on the central Promenade, 231-233 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 6AH, The Manchester is more than just a pub, it’s a Blackpool institution. With its mix of classic British pub culture and lively entertainment, it’s a favourite among locals, day-trippers, stag and hen groups, and football fans. From live sports and DJs to family fun and sea views, it’s long been a go to for just about everyone.

The spacious venue features an open plan layout with a central bar, dancefloor, DJ booth, pool table, and a well equipped kitchen. Upstairs, the first floor family bar offers seafront views, Sky Sports, a mini arcade and a ball pool for under-5s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lease to the Manchester pub on the Promenade in Blackpool is on the market with Stone Gate Group. | Google

Stonegate Pub Partners is offering the site to a skilled operator with a weekly forecast turnover of £18,828. With guide rent at £673 and turnover rent at £663, the business presents real potential for growth in the right hands.

The pub company say the ideal operator needs to have extensive hospitality experience in both food and drink along with a “true entrepreneurial flair”.

“The Manchester Pub will always be an iconic part of Blackpool’s nightlife scene,” said Stonegate, adding “it’s a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists which will require an experienced operator who has a deep understanding of local knowledge and experience of high volume turnover sites”.

Inside The Manchester at the corner of Lytham Road and the Promenade in Blackpool. The pub underwent a £176,000 revamp in 2019. | Google

In an era where many pubs face tough trading conditions, The Manchester remains a beacon of seaside charm and community spirit. For the right operator, it could be more than a business, it could be a landmark project in the heart of Blackpool.