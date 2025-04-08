Iconic American hamburger chain Wendy’s to mark grand Blackpool restaurant opening with free burgers
With the new Blackpool Wendy’s, located at 60-64 on The Promenade, set to officially open its doors at 10.30am on April 10, the iconic American hamburger chain has revealed that they will be offering local foodies the chance to get their hands on a free burger to mark the occasion.
As a special treat to ‘Wendy's Super Fans' in Blackpool, people can get a free Quarter Pound Cheeseburger or a Classic Chicken Burger so long as they are in the queue before doors open, while there is also a range of other prizes as well, including a limited-edition iconic Wendy’s varsity jacket.
Founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s has grown to the extent that it now operates over 7,000 locations worldwide. Known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, freshly prepared salads, chili, baked potatoes, and the famous Frosty, Wendy’s Blackpool will be offering all the classics.
From signature breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the famous Frosty in chocolate and vanilla, the Blackpool menu will also feature exclusive UK-only items such as chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger.
