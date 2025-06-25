I visited Park Farm Mookshake Shack and it was amazing

Just a 30 minute drive from Blackpool tucked away in Nateby near Garstang, the Park Farm Mookshake Shack delivers a refreshing twist to traditional milkshakes and it’s well worth the journey.

This delightfully quirky self‑service ‘shack’ features a modern milk vending machine, but with plenty of charm. Visitors can customise their ‘mookshakes’ using fresh, pasteurised milk and a variety of indulgent mixers.

Located at Park Farm Mookshake Shack. Park Farm, Longmoor Lane, Nateby in Preston. It’s a fun, hands on experience that’s both novel and engaging - particularly popular with families and milkshake lovers looking for something a little different.

Set against the peaceful backdrop of a working farm the Mookshake Shack has built a loyal following thanks to its unique blend of simplicity and atmosphere. Children queue excitedly to make their own drinks, while adults soak in the rural views and enjoy a moment of calm.

There’s always a fresh new menu of milk flavours to choose from such as, white chocolate, blur raspberry and even popcorn.

They also have a few other huts on the same premises for coffee and tea, ice cream with a varity of flavours to choose from, teh dedicated original milk hut, and there’s even a vending machine selling merchandise. It’s really quite the day out.

Inside the milk hut, you’ll also find a vending machine stocked with homemade goodies like brownies and other tempting treats. There’s even a separate dispenser where you can purchase a reusable milk bottle - often released in special limited edition designs to celebrate occasions like Christmas or Easter.

While you're there, it's well worth crossing the road to greet the resident cows, and right now, you’ll spot adorable calves roaming the fields alongside friendly donkeys and sheep.

What really sets this spot apart is its no fuss approach. There’s no counter, no queues, and no pressure - just press a few buttons, pour your shake, and enjoy. Visitors frequently praise the relaxed, welcoming vibe and the genuine warmth of the farm’s team.

You won’t find a gourmet cafe menu here, but that’s part of the charm. It’s about quality ingredients, local milk and the joy of a well made shake. The selection of flavours is more than enough to keep things interesting and the portions are generous.

Facilities are simple: a couple of benches, bins, and parking space at Park Farm. Don’t expect luxury - expect a laid-back countryside gem that delivers on what it promises.

A recent visitor said: “What a little hidden gem this dairy farm really is. We travelled from down south for the weekend to Lancaster and had to pop in while we were passing.

“We were not disappointed. The milkshake flavours are literally out of this world! We popped by a few times during our weekend away and got some blondies to try too which were absolutely incredible.

“The staff are very friendly and knowledgeable, happy to tell you all about the herd the milk has came from and histrpy of farm. A bonus it's open 24 hours as we will definitely be returning in the near future for a road trip.”

The Mookshake Shack has quickly become a destination in its own right, earning enthusiastic word of mouth praise and a steady stream of return visitors. It’s the kind of place you discover once and then find yourself telling others about.