I visited Apricot brunch and bar in Lytham and it was enchanting

A stylish new addition to Lytham’s dining scene, Apricot Brunch + Bar promises laidback brunches by day and vibrant cocktails by night, all served in a bright, beach-inspired setting that’s set to become a local favourite.

Nestled on Clifton Street Apricot Brunch & Bar brings a fresh, modern concept to the heart of Lytham.

This stylish venue seamlessly transitions from bright morning brunch spot to buzzing evening bar offering something for every part of the day.

From the outset Apricot presents a welcoming ‘beachy’ vibe with light wood fittings, open space and a terrace perfect for soaking up evening sun. The atmosphere flexes effortlessly, whether you're grabbing a takeaway flat white before 9am or settling in for cocktails post-5pm.

Apricot in Lytham. | Tripadvisor

The menu delivers a broad appeal. Brunch options range from classic eggs benedict, smoothie bowls and lemon ricotta pancakes to hearty full breakfasts. Vegan diners are well catered for, with things like plant‑based sausage, mac & cheese and berry overnight oats.

The evening tapas menu, launched in time for Lytham Festival - features dishes like patatas bravas, loaded houmous, chorizo flatbread and more.

Drinkswise, Apricot steps up in the evening with well priced 2-for-1 cocktails, wines and beers, alongside the clear evolution from day to night.

Their social media promises Wednesday fish & chips deals, midweek steak and wine offers and resident DJs on weekends.

Apricot in Lytham. | Tripadvisor

Priced in the mid-range bracket, portions are generous and offer solid value. Regular promotions like early evening tapas sets and 2-for-1 cocktails, add to Apricot’s appeal.

It’s also child and dog friendly with loyalty offers and a terrace designed for lingering, season after season.

Apricot Brunch & Bar is set to become a standout local venue. Whether you're after a lively brunch, after-work drinks or weekend social it ticks the boxes.

Bright spaces, diverse menu, good value and just the right blend of casual and vibrant to make Apricot a new Lytham favourite.

Business man and young entrepreneur, Dean Wilson currently operates three successful restaurants across the North West – Olive Tree Brasserie Lytham, Stockton Heath and Chester.

Dean, 37, said; "Lytham is crying out for a cool venue serving brunch dishes through the day and a place for casual drinks in the evening. We already have a strong, passionate and experience management team with excellent organisational structure.”