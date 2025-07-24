I turned my passion into a business - meet Coco’s Whippy
Coco’s Whippy is a friendly and reliable ice cream van service run by a young man named Matthew Southworth, serving the local community with fresh, classic Mr Whippy-style ice cream and a smile.
Owner, Matthew Southworth, said: “I’m 21 years old and started this business venture at 19.
“Success in the ice cream business isn’t just measured by sales, but by the happiness it brings to the local community.
“I enjoy every day on the road, because I get to bring joy to children when they hear that magical jingle coming down their street and of course, the adults too! It’s definitely a hard business to find your way in.
“I’ve invested endless hours, and even in my third season, I’m still learning”
Matthew caters for all occasions, including school fairs, leavers’ days, end-of-term treats, birthday parties for all ages, workplace visits, weddings, receptions and community or sports events.
He brings a friendly, reliable service and a van full of joy. You’ll get classic Mr Whippy-style ice cream, freshly made from quality mix.
Whether it’s a school fair, birthday party, wedding or workplace celebration, Coco’s Whippy brings the treats and the good vibes.
Now in its second year, the business is back this year with a brand-new van and a 5-Star food hygiene rating.
All ice cream is made from fresh whippy mix, with a range of popular toppings available - including Oreo crumbles and Lotus Biscoff.
The van is also stocked with a selection of ice lollies and cold soft drinks for those looking for something different.
As a young local business owner, Matthew takes real pride in being part of the community - not just serving ice cream, but creating memories.
Whether he’s pulling up outside a school on the last day of term or helping newlyweds celebrate, his goal is always the same: to bring a little bit of joy to every event he attends.
Matthew is fully insured, licensed and committed to providing a top-quality service with no pressure to book. Each quote is tailored to suit the event and card payments are accepted on the day.
With peak season already underway, dates are filling up quickly. For anyone planning a summer event, now is the perfect time to get in touch to check availability.
Coco’s Whippy would love to be part of your celebration. Book with Coco’s Whippy today, they can be found on Facebook “Coco’s Whippy” Or telephone 07737048952.
