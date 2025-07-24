I turned my passion into a business - meet Coco’s Whippy

Coco’s Whippy is your go-to ice cream van for events of all kinds - now with a brand-new van and 5-star hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coco’s Whippy is a friendly and reliable ice cream van service run by a young man named Matthew Southworth, serving the local community with fresh, classic Mr Whippy-style ice cream and a smile.

Owner, Matthew Southworth, said: “I’m 21 years old and started this business venture at 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Success in the ice cream business isn’t just measured by sales, but by the happiness it brings to the local community.

“I enjoy every day on the road, because I get to bring joy to children when they hear that magical jingle coming down their street and of course, the adults too! It’s definitely a hard business to find your way in.

“I’ve invested endless hours, and even in my third season, I’m still learning”

Matthew caters for all occasions, including school fairs, leavers’ days, end-of-term treats, birthday parties for all ages, workplace visits, weddings, receptions and community or sports events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He brings a friendly, reliable service and a van full of joy. You’ll get classic Mr Whippy-style ice cream, freshly made from quality mix.

Matthew Southworth - owner of Coco's Whippy ice cream van. | Matthew Southworth

Whether it’s a school fair, birthday party, wedding or workplace celebration, Coco’s Whippy brings the treats and the good vibes.

Now in its second year, the business is back this year with a brand-new van and a 5-Star food hygiene rating.

Coco's Whippy ice cream van. | Matthew Southworth

All ice cream is made from fresh whippy mix, with a range of popular toppings available - including Oreo crumbles and Lotus Biscoff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van is also stocked with a selection of ice lollies and cold soft drinks for those looking for something different.

As a young local business owner, Matthew takes real pride in being part of the community - not just serving ice cream, but creating memories.

Whether he’s pulling up outside a school on the last day of term or helping newlyweds celebrate, his goal is always the same: to bring a little bit of joy to every event he attends.

Coco's Whippy ice cream van. | Matthew Southworth

Matthew is fully insured, licensed and committed to providing a top-quality service with no pressure to book. Each quote is tailored to suit the event and card payments are accepted on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With peak season already underway, dates are filling up quickly. For anyone planning a summer event, now is the perfect time to get in touch to check availability.

Coco’s Whippy would love to be part of your celebration. Book with Coco’s Whippy today, they can be found on Facebook “Coco’s Whippy” Or telephone 07737048952.