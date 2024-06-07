I tried out Friends Cafeteria the new Syrian eatery that is already making an impression on Blackpool locals

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 14:59 BST
There’s a new Syrian eatery in Blackpool which is already making an impression on locals - and I went to check it out.

The Friends Cafeteria, on Egerton Road, North Shore, launched with an open day on Saturday June 1.

And the event led to a huge amount of interest from residents in the area and beyond, keen to see what it was all about and trying out the freshly made fare.

Business partners Belal Alsaeed, 28, and Salem Bahta, 24, had spent more than three months completely gutting the premises and renovating it themselves, creating a stylish timber-lined interior which makes an immediate impact upon entering the premises.

Belal, who moved to London from his homeland 10 years ago, decided to visit Blackpool a year ago and ended up setting up his first business here.

Friends Cafeteria on Egerton Road, North Shore, BlackpoolFriends Cafeteria on Egerton Road, North Shore, Blackpool
He said: “I’d worked in restaurants before but after coming here I decided to try something new - I’ve never done this before but it was a good time for me to try it.

“I love to cook, I know there is not Syrian cuisine here, so I thought ‘why not?’.

“People have to come and try - we used fresh meat and veg, everything made by hand here, not brought in, and we go off the menu if people want something different.”

Belal Alsaeed of Friends Cafeteria, Egerton Road, BlackpoolBelal Alsaeed of Friends Cafeteria, Egerton Road, Blackpool
Friends serves grilled chicken, minced lamb kebab, shish lamb kebab, Syrian-style pizza, Syrian meat kibbeh and various wraps - including a falafel wrap.

There are various desserts, fruit juices and special cocktail-style fruit juices too.

I tried the falafel wrap, with chickpeas, hummus and various spices, in freshly made bread.

The flavour and texture of this is superb - there is nothing bland about it at all.

Would I go back? Very likely.

Front man Bilal also makes visitors very welcome, as a local man who is trying it for the first time is happily chatting away with him.

Friends opens every day except Fridays, from 10am to 9pm.

