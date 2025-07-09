I tried the viral M&S strawberry sandwich that everyone has been raving about - you have to go early to try it
After going once already and failing to secure the goods, I finally managed to get the sandwich after going early in the morning.
Much of the hype around the sandwich is to do with the fact that it is Japanese-inspired and being sold in the same aisle as the other regular sandwiches.
This has cased quite a stir as to whether the strawberry sandwich classes as a normal sandwich or confectionery. If classified as confectionery, the sandwich would be subject to VAT, potentially increasing its price or impacting M&S's profit margins.
This situation echoes past VAT disputes over items like Jaffa Cakes and marshmallows, highlighting the complexities of classifying food items.
The sandwich itself however, is absolutely delicious! I was slightly cautious to try this as I had absolutely no idea how it would taste but it is truly amazing.
M&S use their Red Diamond strawberries paired with whipped cream cheese on sweetened bread. The price for one is currently £2.80 which does seem quite steep but for a one-off summer treat, is certainly worth it.
One sandwich is just enough as due to the whipped cream cheese, it can be quite heavy.
Overall, this M&S treat is definitely worth the hype!
