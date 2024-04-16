I tried the Three Lights in Fleetwood and they couldn't do enough for us

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s not far from where we live and, as we tend to dine as a party of ten, there’s plenty of space.

And so it was a no brainer when it came to deciding on a venue to celebrate our son’s recent birthday.

The booking system is easy to do online and if there’s an issue, they are in swift contact.

The pub is at the gateway to the town and has a prime position on the main road, close to Freeport, which means it benefits from passing trade and the locals love it, particularly for the carveries.

No carvery for us this time, it was a Saturday night birthday treat so it was pick of the menu.

There was ten of us to seat and they’d cornered off a long table, near the window for us - and not far from the bar.

We were starving and so this time we skipped starters and went straight for the main course. The service is always second to none and within no time at all our order was being taken. It’s a great menu - pub classics, grills, burgers and the Sunday carvery.

I chose the burger which did come in at a whopping 1133 calories but it was a special occasion. It cost £10.50

On the menu it was described as two prime beef burgers topped with American-style cheese and shredded iceberg lettuce in a seeded bun - and that’s exactly what it was. It was served with fries.

Hand-battered fish and a chips at Three Lights in Fleetwood

I felt like there should have been a side with it - salad, pot of coleslaw - something. It was a bit plain looking but it was well cooked and delicious.

My husband went for the gammon with egg and pineapple. It was a generous slice of gammon, beautifully cooked and lean and it came with half a grilled tomato and peas. Two of our kids chose the hand-battered fish - a large fish fillet battered in-house with the pub’s Marston's Pedigree beer batter. It was beautifully cooked and well presented and served with chips and tartare sauce.

Our eldest lad dived in for the Cowboy Burger to satify his teenage appetite. It was the same as the classic burger but with added bacon.

Clean plates all round meant it was a winner on every level.

Now this is what I like about Three Lights. When you’re celebrating a birthday, you need a cake with candles. It’s a must. And at this place you can take the birthday cake with you and when you’re ready they’ll make a big fuss and bring the cake, with candles glowing, to the table.

Three Lights, Fleetwood

And they did just that for our 13-year-old - with bowls, spoons and a knife to slice it up. Same for the table opposite, they were also celebrating a birthday.