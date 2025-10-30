Blackpool’s luxury seafront bistro and bar Beach House teams up with Aperol to launch Italian-inspired terrace

I tried the spectacular new Beach House lunch menu and it was delicious

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:23 GMT

Beach House Blackpool has unveiled its brand-new lunch menu with a relaxed seaside showcase - serving up fresh flavours, stunning views and a stylish new way to do business by the coast.

It was an afternoon of coastal charm and culinary creativity as I joined guests at Beach House Blackpool for the launch of their new lunch menu - a perfect blend of sophistication, simplicity and sea air.

From the moment I stepped inside the bright, glass-fronted restaurant overlooking the promenade, it was clear this wasn’t just another lunch spot, it was an experience designed to impress.

Guests were greeted with steaming coffees and refreshing soft drinks before being invited to sample a selection of the new dishes. Each plate reflected the Beach House’s focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients - vibrant, beautifully presented and bursting with flavour.

The lighter options were perfect for a working lunch, while the full menu still offers the restaurant’s signature mains for those who prefer to linger over the view.

Highlights included: chilled lobster and smoked salmon artisan brioche rolls (baby gem, tomato, picante marie rose, chives, tobiko caviar), ribeye philly cheese (baby gem, roasted peppers, caramelised onions, cheese fondue). Buffalo mozzarella (tomato, basil, rocket and balsamic glaze). The chicken & chorizo was also wonderfully cooked.

The atmosphere was easy and elegant with the hum of conversation carrying through the airy space as business guests and locals alike enjoyed the chance to unwind by the sea. It’s clear the Beach House team have created something special - a lunch offering that balances style and substance, making it just as suited to client meetings as to a well-earned midweek treat.

