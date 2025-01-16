Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of my favourite foods in the entire world are pizza and sandwiches, so you can only imagine how excited I was when I saw Stefani’s Pizzeria were coming out with two new sandwich specials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of these new specials was a pizza sandwich, but instead of bread it used pizza base instead to form the sandwich and the second one was a croissant sandwich. Which had a variety of different savoury and sweet fillings.

This was something I knew that I absolutely had to try and so I braved the drizzly January weather and walked to Cedar Square in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I ordered both the pizza and croissant sandwiches and was so excited because honestly a pizza sandwich is my idea of heaven. I ordered the Italian BLT pizza sandwich and the Salami and Cheese Croissant.

The first box I opened when I returned home after another pleasant experience with the January misery, was the pizza sandwich, which when I opened the box I was pleasantly surprised at the size of the pizza sandwich and I definitely think that you got a lot for your money.

Italian BLT pizza sandwich and salami and cheese croissant from Stefani's Pizzeria | National World

The pizza based that was the outside of the sandwich looked very appetising and the lettuce and tomato looked very fresh as well. The first bite I had was amazing, the pizza base had a very nice charred kind of flavour that I could taste along with the other ingredients but I wasn’t too overpowering.

The lettuce and the tomato tasted as fresh as they looked and worked very well with the mayonnaise that I had ordered with it as well. The bacon was nice and salty and a good contrast to the rest of the sandwich. Overall it was very refreshing and tasty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think that my favourite part rather weirdly was the charred flavour that I got from the pizza base. I can say that I throughly enjoyed the pizza sandwich, I think it would be perfect for a quick lunch for someone on the go who does not have time to sit down and eat a full pizza.

Still slightly bemused by the fact that eating takeaways was part of my job I opened the second takeaway box which contained the croissant sandwich. Which I was very interested to try as it was something that I thought was quite unusual.

Stefani's Pizzeria have released two new sandwich specials. | Google Maps Street View

I opened the box and just like the pizza sandwich the croissant sandwich was quite big and you got a lot for your money. It had ordered the salami and cheese option for this sandwich. I tried it and the first bite of this was very nice as well.

The croissant was quite a bit sweeter than I had been expecting but it was nicely balanced against the saltiness of the salami slices, which were quite thick enough to get a nice texture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The croissant also had a generous helping of rocket in there as well, which added a nice extra flavour to the sandwich.

The only thing letting the croissant sandwich down was the cheese which did not have a lot of flavour but it still had a nice texture within the sandwich as a whole.

Overall I did enjoy the croissant and I was glad that I tried something a bit unusual. I am definitely curious to try the other fillings in the croissant sandwiches including the sweet variations.

Overall the both the sandwiches were very nice and I would order them again.

The price for the Italian BLT wood fired pizza sandwich was £6 and the salami and cheese croissant was £8 from Stefani’s Pizzeria in Blackpool.