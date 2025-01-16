I tried the new sandwich specials from Stefani's Pizzaria in Blackpool and I was absolutely blown away
One of these new specials was a pizza sandwich, but instead of bread it used pizza base instead to form the sandwich and the second one was a croissant sandwich. Which had a variety of different savoury and sweet fillings.
This was something I knew that I absolutely had to try and so I braved the drizzly January weather and walked to Cedar Square in Blackpool.
I ordered both the pizza and croissant sandwiches and was so excited because honestly a pizza sandwich is my idea of heaven. I ordered the Italian BLT pizza sandwich and the Salami and Cheese Croissant.
The first box I opened when I returned home after another pleasant experience with the January misery, was the pizza sandwich, which when I opened the box I was pleasantly surprised at the size of the pizza sandwich and I definitely think that you got a lot for your money.
The pizza based that was the outside of the sandwich looked very appetising and the lettuce and tomato looked very fresh as well. The first bite I had was amazing, the pizza base had a very nice charred kind of flavour that I could taste along with the other ingredients but I wasn’t too overpowering.
The lettuce and the tomato tasted as fresh as they looked and worked very well with the mayonnaise that I had ordered with it as well. The bacon was nice and salty and a good contrast to the rest of the sandwich. Overall it was very refreshing and tasty.
I think that my favourite part rather weirdly was the charred flavour that I got from the pizza base. I can say that I throughly enjoyed the pizza sandwich, I think it would be perfect for a quick lunch for someone on the go who does not have time to sit down and eat a full pizza.
Still slightly bemused by the fact that eating takeaways was part of my job I opened the second takeaway box which contained the croissant sandwich. Which I was very interested to try as it was something that I thought was quite unusual.
I opened the box and just like the pizza sandwich the croissant sandwich was quite big and you got a lot for your money. It had ordered the salami and cheese option for this sandwich. I tried it and the first bite of this was very nice as well.
The croissant was quite a bit sweeter than I had been expecting but it was nicely balanced against the saltiness of the salami slices, which were quite thick enough to get a nice texture.
The croissant also had a generous helping of rocket in there as well, which added a nice extra flavour to the sandwich.
The only thing letting the croissant sandwich down was the cheese which did not have a lot of flavour but it still had a nice texture within the sandwich as a whole.
Overall I did enjoy the croissant and I was glad that I tried something a bit unusual. I am definitely curious to try the other fillings in the croissant sandwiches including the sweet variations.
Overall the both the sandwiches were very nice and I would order them again.
The price for the Italian BLT wood fired pizza sandwich was £6 and the salami and cheese croissant was £8 from Stefani’s Pizzeria in Blackpool.
