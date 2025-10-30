The Beach House Blackpool has unveiled its brand-new lunch menu with a relaxed seaside showcase, serving up fresh flavours, stunning views and a stylish new way to do business by the coast with a Mediterranean twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an afternoon filled with coastal charm and culinary creativity as I joined guests at Beach House Blackpool for the launch of their new lunch menu.

It was the perfect blend of sophistication, simplicity and sea air. From the moment I stepped inside the bright, glass-fronted restaurant overlooking the promenade it was clear this wasn’t just another lunch spot, it was an experience designed to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beach House new lunch menu, | nw

The Beach House has long been one of the resort’s most striking venues with its panoramic sea views, elegant interior and relaxed buzz that makes you want to settle in for the afternoon.

But this new menu feels like the perfect evolution - lighter, fresher and designed with business diners and locals in mind.

Guests were greeted with steaming coffees and soft drinks before being invited to sample an array of dishes from the new lunchtime offering.

Highlights included: chilled lobster and smoked salmon artisan brioche rolls (baby gem, tomato, picante marie rose, chives, tobiko caviar), ribeye philly cheese (baby gem, roasted peppers, caramelised onions, cheese fondue). Buffalo mozzarella (tomato, basil, rocket and balsamic glaze). The chicken & chorizo was also wonderfully cooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each plate reflected the Beach House’s commitment to fresh, seasonal ingredients and bold, clean flavours.

Beach House new lunch menu. | nw

The menu also includes heartier choices for those making a proper meal of it all served with that signature Beach House flair.

From large dishes such as Armenian lamb losh skewers & cazuela marinescu to a great tapas selection including: fresh king prawns, peruvian hake tacos, truffle aracini and even a wonderful selection of wood-fired pizzas complimented with San Marzano tomatoes and Fior di Latte Mozzarella.

They also have a great selection of house made flatbreads to share from chicken & chorizo to Bangkok prawns - there’s something for everyones taste buds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I ate, the hum of conversation filled the room - a mix of business catch-ups, friends enjoying a treat and solo diners soaking up the sea view. It struck the ideal balance between professional and peaceful.

Beach House’s new lunch menu offers a refined yet relaxed way to dine by the coast, proof that lunch in Blackpool can be as stylish as it is delicious.

Whether you’re hosting clients or taking a well-earned midday break this is the perfect place to do it in style.