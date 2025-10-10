So I was really excited to be invited to The Boulevard to try their new menu at its big launch event.

Beachside Restaurant is located inside the award-winning Boulevard hotel on Ocean Boulevard in Blackpool but welcomes non-hotel guests for dining and drinks.

It has just launched a brand new a la carte menu, designed by Northcote-trained head chef Andrew Derbyshire, and hosted an exclusive VIP event to introduce the new dishes.

Guests including Britain’s Got Talent winner Harry Moulding and Tik Tok star Dad the Dish enjoyed tasters from the new menu, which boasts dishes such as lobster ravioli, beetroot cured salmon, vegan sundried tomato gnocchi, and coconut, chilli, lime and mango panna cotta.

All core ingredients are locally sourced, which includes Lanigans Seafood, Honeywell’s Meats, and Lancashire Cheese.

At the event, Boulevard’s new general manager, Philip Gahrmann, spoke to attendees about the exciting opportunity to change outdated perceptions of Blackpool.

“You can probably tell from my accent that I’m originally from Australia,” Philip told guests. “A career in the hospitality has taken me all over the world, but the exciting thing about being here in Blackpool is we have a real opportunity to challenge people’s assumptions and do something they perhaps don’t expect.

“That’s what’s really special about this town; we’re full of surprises. At Boulevard we’re proud to be one of the many things that make people take a step back and say ‘wow, that wasn’t what I thought it would be’ – and I hope we’ve been able to do that tonight.”

The restaurant, located close to the big mirror ball at South Shore is a huge hidden gem in the resort and wider Lancashire.

The tasteful and sophisticated restaurant is the perfect ambience to a enjoy a special occasion, date night or somehere for a gastronomic treat.

If you’re a foodie and haven’t tried their mouthwatering dishes then you’re missing out.

The fish and chips, gnocci and chicken liver pate were all delightful.

I for one will definitely be back soon to sample more dishes.

For more information or to book visit the hotel’s website here.

