I tried the best sandwich shop in Blackpool and it was unbelievable

A Blackpool sandwich shop has found itself in the spotlight thanks to a glowing review from infkuencer Just Deano, who has been exploring the best sandwich shop in Blackpool.

In his latest YouTube video Deano visited the eatery and sampled a roast beef butty served with a side of roast potatoes, describing it as a hearty and satisfying meal that stands out from the competition.

Deano said: “I’ve heard about a special sandwich shop that’s always got a big queue outside. I think they do cooked chicken and pork, as well as other meats.

Beef and gravy sandwich from Abingdon Barbecue. | JustDeano

“Abingdon Barbecue Sandwich Bar serve hot cooked meats, sandwiches and even a breakfast buffet. I didn’t go for breakfast though - I went for the roast beef sandwich, which everyone recommended to me.

The video showcases the shop’s generous portions and homely style, highlighting why independent cafes and takeaways continue to hold a special place in Blackpool’s food scene.

“As expected, there was a queue. Honestly, every time I’ve walked past this place, there’s always been a line of people waiting. It’s close to the train station and although the shop looks small, it’s always really busy.

“I ordered the beef and gravy sandwich and couldn’t resist adding roast potatoes for just £1.50. You can even get a proper cup of tea for 60p - an absolute bargain.

“The roast potatoes were incredible: crispy on the outside, fluffy inside and the gravy was rich and delicious.”

Deano, known for his straightforward and entertaining food reviews often champions local businesses across the Fylde coast encouraging people to support independent traders.

Food influencer Just Deano trying the roast potatoes and gravy by the sea in Blackpool. | Just Deano

“The roast beef sandwich itself was massive - a proper jumbo butty, heavy in your hands and packed with beautifully cooked beef. At just £4.10 it’s unbelievable value. No wonder it’s always so busy.

“This was easily a solid 10/10. Probably the best sandwich I’ve ever had. I’ll definitely be stopping by again.”

Whether or not this is truly the “best sandwich shop in Blackpool” remains a matter of taste, but one thing is certain Deano’s roast beef butty review has got the attention of his followers.