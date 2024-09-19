Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reporter & Garstang native Will Atherton headed down to the beloved local pizza joint Dante’s to try out their famously delicious grub.

Since it opened its doors in 2003, Dante’s has been bringing authentic Italian flavours to the residents of Lancashire. Its popularity within Garstang is renowned, and on Friday and Saturday nights the cosy little shop is often full to the brim of hungry customers. I visited to see if the fame was deserved, I wasn't disappointed.

I have been a long time customer at Dante’s and, at risk of sounding extremely gluttonous, I have tried most things on the menu. Pizza and pasta are the takeout’s bread and butter, but other dishes such as steaks, homemade burgers, risottos and chicken dishes are also available.

Dante's Quattro Stagioni pizza | Will Atherton

Most recently I went to Dante’s on a rainy, miserable, Sunday evening at 8.30pm. The restaurant is collection only so you must ring up and speak to one of the cheerful members of staff to place your order. I opted for a 14 inch Quattro Stagioni pizza, and was told it would be ready in 20 minutes.

A team of three makes the pizzas fresh to order, and they are cooked thin and crispy in true Italian style. There are four different sizes for customers to choose from. 7, 10,12 and 14 inches.

I arrived exactly 20 minutes after my order was placed and was pleasantly surprised to find that my pizza was cooked, boxed and ready to be devoured.

After tangy tomato sauce is lathered onto the dough, the Quattro Stagioni is divided into quarters. Each section contains a different type of topping: Pepperoni, Courgette, Ham and Mushroom. Good quality mozzarella is then sprinkled on top before it is put into the pizza oven for around 10 minutes.

The smell was mouthwatering as I opened up the box, and I'm pleased to say that my delight didn't stop there. On the pizza there was an abundance of mushrooms and courgettes which were fresh and ripe, and they added a sweet dimension to the savoury snack. The ham was salty and crispy and the pepperoni was sharp and spicy, kicking my taste buds into action.

The cheese had split and melted well, and although I would have preferred slightly more (you can add extra cheese at a cost) it rounded off the pizza nicely.

Priced at £11.50, I thought the pizza was good value for money. You don’t realise just how big a pizza this size is until you open up the box and tuck in, and I believe that two people could’ve easily shared what I ordered.

While £11.50 is quite a lot of money for many people, when you consider the cost of other fast food restaurants at the moment it must be conceded that less than £12 is a fair price.

Dante’s is located at 68 Church St, Garstang and is open 5 days a week excluding Mondays and Wednesdays from 4.30 until 10pm.