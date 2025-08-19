I tried Stefani's delicious pizza and it was amazing

I recently wandered into Stefani’s Pizzeria tucked away in Cedar Square, Blackpool - a family run gem that's clearly powered by passion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the moment I walked in the aroma of wood-fired ovens hit me like a warm hug. The place has a cosy, authentic vibe and you can genuinely feel the care that goes into every pizza.

What impressed me most was the dough - made fresh daily and proofed for at least 24 hours the end result was a crust that was both airy and chewy with that subtle nutty char only a wood-fired oven can produce. The sauce packed a bright and deeply satisfying tomato punch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefani’s Pizzaria, 3 Cedar Square | National World

As someone who loves variety the menu delivered. I started with a Margherita - classic, simple and sublime.

The Secret Pizza, a white pizza with mozzarella, mushrooms, truffle oil, rosemary, parmesan and sea salt - looked divine. It had that luxurious earthy truffle aroma balanced by creamy cheese and just the right touch of seasoning.

I also liked the look of their Mount Vesuvius, which brings the heat with nduja, pepperoni, peppers and chillies, and the Don, a meaty masterpiece with sausage, pepperoni, onions, basil, and parmesan. Robust, bold and utterly satisfying.

The pizzeria feels warm and laid-back - exactly the kind of spot you’d pop into for casual dinner or a post-promenade snack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friendly, attentive staff made the experience feel personal. They don’t take same-day bookings online, but walk-ins are welcome and they’re always happy to take a call for reservations.

Stefani's pizza in Blackpool. | Third party

Owner Nico Stefani said: “All our fillings are freshly cooked or imported meats from Italy, it is really good quality.

“Our Dough is made fresh daily and proved for a minimum of 24 hours and by sourcing the best ingredients from all different regions of Italy.

“We bring you possibly the best pizza in Blackpool all our toppings/fillings are freshly cooked - it’s really good quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nico’s love for pizza was inspired by his late grandfather, Pepe (Peter Stefani), who once ran a popular takeaway on Blackpool’s seafront with his sons.

Growing up around the family business, Nico always dreamed of opening his own pizzeria. Determined to master the craft, he travelled to Naples - the birthplace of pizza to learn authentic techniques and traditions.

On returning home, he perfected his dough, developed a unique secret sauce and now uses ingredients imported directly from Naples to create pizzas unlike any other.

If you're in Blackpool and craving honest-to-goodness Neapolitan-style pizza, Stefani’s Pizzeria should be on your list.

Fresh dough, bold flavors, and genuine warmth - this is pizza with love, and you can taste it.