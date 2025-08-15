Moorcrofts Cakery in Poulton-le-Fylde serves handmade treats bursting with flavour, from scones to banoffee pie.

I recently discovered Moorcrofts Cakery tucked away in the Teanlowe Centre on Blackpool Old Road and I can honestly say it has become my new favourite spot for weekend treats.

From the moment I walked in the aroma of freshly baked goods hit me instantly warming the senses and making it impossible not to get excited about what was to come.

The staff are welcoming and friendly which immediately makes the experience feel personal and inviting.

My first stop was their blueberry scone and wow - what a delight. It was without exaggeration the fluffiest scone I’ve ever had.

Paired with a generous dollop of black cherry Bonne Maman jam, every bite was a perfect combination of sweet and slightly tart.

It felt like an absolute steal. You could tell immediately that everything here is made by hand with care and attention to detail.

I’ve also tried several of their tray bakes over previous visits and they never disappoint. Moist, rich and indulgent each one feels like a little slice of happiness.

Whether it’s a classic chocolate tray bake or something a bit more adventurous the flavour is always spot on.

It’s the kind of place where you can treat yourself without feeling like you’re compromising on quality.

And then there’s the banoffee pie - oh, the banoffee pie. It’s a perfect balance of textures and flavours: buttery biscuit base, smooth toffee, fresh bananas and a light cream topping.

The owners Andrew & Michael said: “We have waited many years to bring our business to life. We are two childhood friends who grew up as neighbours and spent countless conversations growing up using that well-known phrase "Just imagine one day if...?" And here we are, neither of us quite believing that our dream has actually come to fruition.

“Andrew has many years of experience, managing various catering establishments and working for Lancashire County Council.

“Michael has been a Primary School teacher in Lancashire for over 25 years. Our philosophy will always be to use only the best ingredients to handmake our cakes, desserts and biscuits.

“And why "Moorcrofts"? This is the name of the road we both grew up on, where this journey began. Moorcrofts Cakery isn’t just a cafe - it’s a destination for anyone who appreciates truly handmade, high-quality baked goods.”

From the scones to the tray bakes and the banoffee pie, every item feels crafted with care and a love for baking.

Whether you’re local or just passing through Poulton-le-Fylde, it’s the perfect spot to grab a treat, indulge a little and enjoy a cosy atmosphere. I can’t wait to go back and try more of what they have to offer.