I tried Helen’s kitchen delightful homemade bakes and they were delicious

Fresh, homemade gluten-free bakes from Helen’s Kitchen are not to be missed.

If you’re craving something freshly baked and gluten-free, you’re in for a treat. Helen’s Kitchen is back with another mouthwatering selection of gluten-free goodies - all freshly made and ready to order.

Helen, who is based in Thornton-Cleveleys continues to wow her customers with tasty, wholesome bakes that are perfect for those following a gluten-free lifestyle.

With over 40 years of experience, Helen brings expert care to every bake. She holds certifications in Level 2 Food Hygiene, Food Allergens and Food Manufacturing Hygiene - all backed by a 5-star Food Hygiene Rating.

Specialising in gluten-free baking, Helen welcomes direct messages for orders and a full, extensive price list.

Whether you have a gluten intolerance or just enjoy delicious homemade bakes, her recent lineup is not to be missed.

Sundried tomato bread (GF) - Bursting with flavour, this soft and savory loaf is perfect for sandwiches or enjoying warm with a drizzle of olive oil.

Cheese scones (GF) - Golden, fluffy, and packed with cheesy goodness these scones are a perfect mid-day snack or afternoon tea treat.

Cheese and chilli bread (GF) - Back by popular demand. A lovely combination of creamy cheese and a subtle chilli kick, making each bite exciting.

Sausage rolls (GF) - A gluten-free version of a British classic. Crisp pastry wrapped around seasoned sausage meat, comfort food at its best.

Pork pies (GF) - Yes, even pork pies! Handmade with care, these gluten-free versions retain all the savory delight of the traditional favorite.

As always, Helen takes pride in using quality ingredients and crafting each item with love and attention to dietary needs.

Her loyal customers appreciate not just the taste, but the care she puts into making her kitchen a safe and inclusive place for gluten-free food lovers.

To place an order or request Helen’s full and extensive price list, simply send her a DM via her Facebook group: Helen's Kitchen Facebook Group.

Helen’s Kitchen is more than just baking - it’s about community, comfort and creating food that everyone can enjoy. Get your orders in today.