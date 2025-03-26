I review the Spud House takeaway in Blackpool.

Having previously been down to the Spud House on Dixon Road in Blackpool to cover its grand opening, I was keen to go back and try the food, so I decided to head down and grab some grub. Long story short, it is amazing.

I ordered the Pizza Spud, which combines two of my favourite things, pizza and potatoes, so that was perfect for me.

Pizza Spud from the Spud House takeaway in Blackpool. | National World

The pepperoni was quite thick and had a nice bite to it as well as a smoky chorizo flavour, while the potato itself was nice and soft but kind of buttery. It just melted in your mouth when you ate it, and it was really, really good.

The portions was quite big and the presentation looked great. The cheese added a nice salty flavour to it, and there was lots of it, which is fantastic for someone who loves cheese as much as I do.

The tomato sauce was like a pizza sauce over the top, which was really nice and added a lot to the overall dish. To go with it, I ordered crispy bacon and crispy onions on top, which gave it a nice flavour as well and a crunchy bite on top of the potato.

I think if you're looking for something a bit different for lunch, you can treat yourself at the end of the week. If you want to try any of these potatoes from the Spud House on Dixon Road, I would definitely recommend it.