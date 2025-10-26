I tried a Bake Off star's pastries at Fylde Fest and they blew me away

Fylde Fest brought flavour and flair to St Annes Square with Bake Off star Raf Perussi’s pastries stealing the show - I had to try one.

I spent a delightful afternoon at Fylde Fest the new food and arts celebration in the heart of St Annes Square and the highlight was definitely sampling pastries by Raf Perussi, the Bake Off: The Professionals finalist.

From the moment I arrived the square was busy with live music and performers entertaining the crowds.

The aroma of sizzling food mingled with the scent of freshly baked bread and coffee, among the many artisan stalls was capturing everyone’s attention.

I ventured over the Bake Off star’s - Raf’s patisserie, Beurre Patisserie. I couldn’t resist trying a selection of his creations - delicate macarons, a vivid blackberyy cremeux (dark choclate cremeux, topped with a blackberry cremeux dipped in dark choclate shell topped off with a blackberry infused chantilly) as well a perfectly balanced flat white.

Blackberry Cremeux | nw

Each piece looked like a miniature work of art, meticulously finished and bursting with colour. The macaron, in particular was outstanding: crisp on the outside, soft and chewy within, with a flavour that lingered long after the last bite.

What made the experience so enjoyable was the atmosphere. Despite the high-end craftsmanship of Raf’s pastries the whole setting was warm and approachable.

Raf’s story adds even more flavour to his creations. A classically trained chef who rose to fame on Bake Off: The Professionals, he later opened Beurre Patisserie in St Annes.

In short, Fylde Fest was a feast for all the senses - a mix of great food from local businesses and class entertainment.

Raf Perussi’s pastries were the icing on the cake and if you ever get the chance to try them, don’t hesitate.