I think Easter is about indulgence! Dessert parlour Creams reveals limited-edition show-stopper treats
Creams, one of the UK’s most popular dessert parlours, has released a pair of new Easter creations designed ‘to add extra fun and sweetness to seasonal celebrations’ in what they are describing as a ‘reimagining of classic Easter flavours into irresistible treats’.
First up is the Egg-cellent Cookie Dough - warm milk chocolate cookie dough studded with gooey Mini Eggs and topped with white chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, a scoop of vanilla gelato, and playful rainbow sprinkles.
Second, the Bloomin’ Good Sundae features scoops of strawberry and bubble gum gelato layered with white chocolate and strawberry sauces and finished with creamy vanilla soft serve. It is also topped with candy carrots, delicate wafer flowers, Mini Eggs, and half a creme egg.
“Available at all Creams Cafe locations, these egg-ceptional offerings are crafted to capture the spirit of Easter and excite people’s taste buds,” said a Creams statement. “Whether a fan of rich, indulgent chocolate or prefer vibrant, fruity flavours, these seasonal twists on classic desserts are sure to brighten anyone’s Easter plans.”
Simran Sablok, CMO of Creams Café, added: “Easter is all about celebration, indulgence, and creating moments of joy with loved ones. Our limited-edition desserts embody that spirit perfectly, offering families a deliciously fun way to make Easter memories."
