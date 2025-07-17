I run a top Blackpool curryhouse and we don't do a korma
Â Sé Anār, an Indian tapas-style restaurant on Lytham Road, has quickly built a reputation for offering something refreshingly different.
Run by former college lecturer Renuka Morris, the venue is known for its creative small-plate approach to Indian cuisine, encouraging diners to share, explore and linger over every bite.
Renuka, who previously taught at Blackpool & Fylde College, left her teaching role to pursue a long-held dream of opening her own restaurant. Inspired by the flavours of her childhood and the rich food traditions of Kolkata and Rajasthan, she’s brought a unique style to the local food scene.
Her goal? To take Indian food beyond the expected - no generic curry combos, but bold, surprising dishes served with heart.
The restaurant’s name, Â Sé Anār, roughly translates to ‘from the pomegranate,’ symbolising both abundance and heritage. And just like its name, the dishes are packed with colour, depth, and meaning.
Highlights include garlic houmous topped with pomegranate seeds, coconut-rich prawns cooked with mustard seeds, and a slow-cooked beef curry that bursts with layered spice.
But it's not just about food. Renuka believes in the experience of dining - not just eating. She promotes the idea of ‘sobremesa,’ a Spanish word describing the time spent chatting around the table after a meal.
Her upcoming supper club, the Biryani Club, will take diners on a journey through the many regional varieties of the iconic dish, from Hyderabad to Bengal.
The restaurant has also gained praise for its warm, inviting atmosphere and thoughtful service. Locals have described it as a breath of fresh air - intimate, flavoursome, and unlike anything else in the area.
Beyond the kitchen, Â Sé Anār is also giving back. Renuka has partnered with local initiatives to provide meals to vulnerable people in the community, showing that this is a business with both soul and substance.
Renuka said: “Being named one of the Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Local Restaurants is incredibly humbling. It’s a recognition of the leap I took from teaching into hospitality - and of the risks, sacrifices and passion behind every dish. I wish my mum were here to see it; so much of my cooking is rooted in her influence.
“My food blends tradition with innovation, shaped by travels across India and a love for authentic flavours. Each dish starts with a memory and evolves for today’s diners - always keeping its heart.
“Blackpool has embraced our monthly Supper Clubs, and I’m grateful for the support of my husband and daughter, who’ve been with me every step.”
Open Thursday to Saturday, with takeaway options also available, Â Sé Anār is fast becoming one of Blackpool’s most talked-about food destinations.
Advance booking is recommended - this is one hidden gem that’s no longer staying hidden. Located at 107 Highfield Road, Blackpool FY4 2JE.
