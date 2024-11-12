I ranked 31 of Lancashire's top rated and best loved cafes, from Preston and Blackpool to Clitheroe

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:04 GMT

Nothing beats a proper cup of coffee in your favourite local cafe.

Over the past 20 years, café culture in the UK has flourished, becoming an integral part of daily life. Originally influenced by European traditions, the rise of independent coffee shops and major chains like Starbucks and Costa has transformed how Brits socialise, work, and relax.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

With an emphasis on quality coffee, artisan pastries, and comfortable spaces, cafés have become community hubs, offering a place to meet friends, work remotely, or enjoy a quiet moment. The trend has also shifted towards specialty coffee, with many cafés now focusing on sustainability and ethical sourcing, further enhancing the café experience.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of Lancashire’s top-rated and move beloved local cafes. From latte-lovers to those who favour a good old fashioned bacon butty, people across Lancashire have had their say on what their favourite establishments are, so here’s the list in full...

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price

19 of the most beautiful and charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to make sure you've visited

All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy! Beloved local Preston fish & chip shop up for sale

Moor Park Ave, Preston PR1 6AU | 4.5 out of 5 (182 Google reviews)

1. Rosemary On The Park

Moor Park Ave, Preston PR1 6AU | 4.5 out of 5 (182 Google reviews) | Rosemary on the Park Photo: Rosemary on the Park

Photo Sales
7 James St, Bacup OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (114 Google reviews)

2. 1832 Barista

7 James St, Bacup OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (114 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (50Google reviews)

3. Garden Terrace Coffee House

Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (50Google reviews) | Garden Terrace Coffee House

Photo Sales
Unit 6, Bridge Court, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 5BF | 4.9 out of 5 (17 Google reviews)

4. Chew's Cafe & Bar

Unit 6, Bridge Court, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 5BF | 4.9 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
61 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA | 4.9 out of 5 (92Google reviews)

5. The Pantry

61 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA | 4.9 out of 5 (92Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
28 Edward St, Blackpool FY1 1BA | 5.0 out of 5 (10 Google reviews)

6. Last Light Coffee

28 Edward St, Blackpool FY1 1BA | 5.0 out of 5 (10 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireCafeBlackpoolPrestonReviewsLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice