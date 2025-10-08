From Costa managers to cafe owners, Natasia Hamilton and her team at No Filter Coffee House & Bistro have built up something special in St Annes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Natasia Hamilton, her partner Paul and his sister Steph decided to open No Filter Coffee House & Bistro in late 2018 they had no idea how much the journey ahead would shape their lives and the local cafe scene.

The trio, all former Costa managers took a leap of faith after a difficult period in Natasia’s life. Cafe owner Natasia said: “I got really poorly with cancer. Even while I was still recovering, work were pressuring me to come back. It was just too much. We’d always talked about doing something for ourselves, so we thought, why not now?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Natasia was off work the three used that time to build a business plan and work with the Enterprise Centre in Blackpool to make their dream a reality. They found their home in St Annes, drawn by its steady footfall and strong sense of community.

Natasia said: “Being from Blackpool, we worried about the seasonal dips, but we knew from experience that St Annes had a bit more consistency, and it was missing something a little trendier, a little edgier.”

nw

No Filter isn’t your typical seaside cafe. The walls are alive with pop culture murals, including a sprawling homage to iconic 80s movies. The atmosphere is unapologetically bold - “a bit rocky, a bit loud,” as Natasia puts it, and it’s a far cry from the polished chains nearby.

When the pandemic hit not long after opening the team adapted quickly. Originally focused on handcrafted coffee - sourced directly from farmers and blended to their own specification, they used lockdown to invest in a kitchen, expanding their offering beyond coffee and cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasia said: “At first, it was just simple stuff - sandwiches and paninis, but over time, we developed the menu into something that really reflected what we love.”

That love, it turns out is deeply inspired by American comfort food and Southern-style hospitality. From “biscuits and gravy” to hearty breakfasts made entirely from scratch, every plate at No Filter tells a story.

Earlier this year, the cafe took a major step forward by bringing on head chef Dan Spooner.

Natasia said: “Dan just fit perfectly. He’s as passionate about American-inspired food as we are, but with an English and French twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Filter Coffee House and Bistro. | nw

“We gave him full creative control in January and since then we’ve completely reimagined the menu - right down to the drinks.”

Everything is made in-house, she said: “We make our own jam, butter, bread, hash browns, beans - even our ice cream. If it can be made from scratch, we make it.”

“We’re planning to open later on Fridays and Saturdays. We want to bring something new to St Annes - great food, cocktails and a proper night-time vibe.

“We already make our own bespoke coffee cocktails and have draft beers, but we’re really looking to elevate the whole experience.”

No Filter Coffee House & Bistro has created a space that’s as heartfelt as it is unapologetically original.