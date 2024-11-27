I love my local! All 16 bars and pubs in Fleetwood ranked best to worst based on Google reviews

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:41 BST

The British pub is a cherished institution, deeply rooted in the country’s history and culture.

Traditionally a gathering place for locals, pubs have served as community hubs, offering a space for conversation, celebration, and relaxation. Their warm, welcoming atmosphere fosters a sense of belonging, making them beloved in modern Britain.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Despite changing social trends, pubs remain an important part of British life, where people come together to enjoy a pint, traditional food, and live music. In a fast-paced world, the pub continues to offer a timeless retreat, celebrating camaraderie, tradition, and a shared love for local culture.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Google review ratings for every pub and bar in Fleetwood to rank them from best to worst based on your feedback and direct reviews of your experiences in each establishment. Find out how your local ranked below...

Also, be sure not to miss...

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

Lancashire town named UK's 2nd cosiest thanks to abundance of traditional British pubs with roaring open fires

The Beer Shed #1 | 20 Poulton St, Fleetwood FY7 6LP | 4.9 (39)

1. The Beer Shed #1 | 20 Poulton St, Fleetwood FY7 6LP | 4.9 (39)

The Beer Shed #1 | 20 Poulton St, Fleetwood FY7 6LP | 4.9 (39) | Google

Photo Sales
Black Bull | Black Bull Hotel, 192 Park Ln, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0NW | 4.7 (531)

2. Black Bull | Black Bull Hotel, 192 Park Ln, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0NW | 4.7 (531)

Black Bull | Black Bull Hotel, 192 Park Ln, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0NW | 4.7 (531) | Google

Photo Sales
The Squash | Lancaster Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AU | 4.6 (178)

3. The Squash | Lancaster Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AU | 4.6 (178)

The Squash | Lancaster Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AU | 4.6 (178) | Google

Photo Sales
Steamer | 3 Queen's Ter, Fleetwood FY7 6BT | 4.5 (737)

4. Steamer | 3 Queen's Ter, Fleetwood FY7 6BT | 4.5 (737)

Steamer | 3 Queen's Ter, Fleetwood FY7 6BT | 4.5 (737) | Google

Photo Sales
Queens | Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TF | 4.4 (207)

5. Queens | Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TF | 4.4 (207)

Queens | Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TF | 4.4 (207) | Google

Photo Sales
The Bourne Arms | Bourne May Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AB | 4.3 (694)

6. The Bourne Arms | Bourne May Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AB | 4.3 (694)

The Bourne Arms | Bourne May Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AB | 4.3 (694) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FleetwoodPubsReviewsBarsGoogleLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice