I love a pizza in the sun! The Fylde Coast's top 24 Italian restaurants & pizzerias, from Fleetwood to Lytham

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST

Italian food is one of the most popular culinary cuisines in the world for a reason...

Italian cuisine has long been one of the most beloved and popular culinary traditions in the UK, known for its rich flavours, diverse regional dishes, and emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients.

From the humble pizza and pasta to more complex dishes like risotto and osso buco, Italian food offers something for every palate. The UK's love affair with Italian food began in earnest after World War II, as Italian immigrants brought their culinary traditions with them, opening trattorias and pizzerias in major cities.

Today, Italian cuisine is firmly integrated into British dining culture, with Italian restaurants and takeaway options found in nearly every town. The popularity of pizza, pasta, and gelato is matched by a growing appreciation for regional specialties such as lasagne from Emilia-Romagna, or seafood dishes from the coastal regions.

The rise of “foodie” culture in the UK has also seen a surge in interest in high-quality Italian ingredients such as extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

In addition, the UK's obsession with Italian coffee, particularly espresso and cappuccino, has shaped daily life and café culture. The rich, comforting simplicity of Italian cuisine, combined with its versatility, makes it a beloved choice across generations, further cementing its status as a mainstay in British food culture.

As part of our Love Your campaign celebrating all of the best things about Lancashire, here are the top-rated Italian restaurants on the Fylde Coast based on Google reviews.

300 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY2 0TW | 4.9 (560 Google reviews)

1. Ciao Ciao

65 Harrowside, Blackpool FY4 1QH | 4.9 (43 Google reviews)

2. Restaurant Tiziano

91 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1PP | 4.9 (473 Google reviews)

3. La Bottega

211 Bispham Rd, Blackpool FY2 0NG | 4.9 (180 Google reviews)

4. Felicita

2 Alexandria Dr, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1NL | 4.8 (292 Google reviews)

5. Un Momento

22B Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.8 (203 Google reviews)

6. Pulci Pizza

