I love a classic British roast! The top 20 places in Blackpool for a Sunday dinner

The British tradition of a Sunday roast dinner is a cherished weekly event, typically enjoyed with family and friends. For the uninitiated, it usually features roasted meat - such as beef, lamb, chicken, or pork - served with crispy roast potatoes, the famous Yorkshire pudding, and seasonal vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and Brussels sprouts
The meal - a beloved tradition in these isles and famous the world over as a staple of classic British food - is often accompanied by rich gravy made from the succulent meat’s roasting juices. Is there anything better?
Looking back in time, the humble Sunday roast has deep roots in British history, dating back to the 17th century, when it was a special treat after church. It remains a cornerstone of British culture, symbolizing comfort, togetherness, and tradition.
Here are some of the top spots (in no particular order) in Blackpool for a roast - take a look and see how many you’ve visited...
